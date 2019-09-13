Hillsboro FFA officers introduce themselves

On Friday, Aug. 23, the Hillsboro FFA Officer Team introduced themselves to all of the FFA members. The officers created a slideshow and each officer had their own slide that said a little bit about them. On the slide show they said their name, grade, favorite FFA memory, fun fact, their Supervised Agriculture Experience (SAE), favorite Career Development Event (CDE), and the type of vehicle they drive.

After the officers introduced themselves, they told the FFA members about the national convention since it is coming up.

Following that they asked the members to sign up for shifts in the FFA Food Booth at the fair. Next, they explained what different CDEs members can be involved in. Lastly, they shared the FFA social medias to all of the members so they can keep up with what is going on within the chapter.

Once the members got to know the new officers, the officers got to know the members by playing several different games.

Throughout the year the officers are going to continue to plan events, host meetings for FFA members, run banquets and more. All of these different events are going to allow the members and officers to continue to get to know each other better throughout the year.

Submitted by Kelcie Thornburgh, Hillsboro FFA.

Hillsboro middle schoolers get to know the high school FFA officers. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/09/web1_Hillsboro-FFA.jpg Hillsboro middle schoolers get to know the high school FFA officers. Submitted photo