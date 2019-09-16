Lynchburg-Clay Elementary School Students of the Month

The following children were chosen as Students of the Month at Lynchburg-Clay Elementary for September. The students were chosen by their teachers for displaying positive behavior, being responsible and respectful, doing good deeds as well as their school work, and for being a positive role model to others. Pictured are (front row, l-r) Addelynn Osborn (K), Emslee Harmon (K), Paxtyn Hubbard (K), Adalyn Oberrecht (K), Emma Hurley (PK), Andrew Gossett (1), Lukas Fields (1), Xyler Ward (1), Kylie Jenkins (1) and Brooke Davidson (1). (second row, l-r) Scarlett Jenkins (2), Maverik Berry (2), Jenna Doughman (2), Cameron Campbell (2), Bailey Henderson (3), Taylor Henderson (3), Riley Markey (3), Landen Saylor (3) and Mrs. Godby (Principal). (third row, l-r) Annie Keaton (5), Baylee McClain (5), Kolton Dumpert (5), Wesley Herbert (4), Brayden Quarles (4), AJ Brown (4) and Clara Carraher (4). Absent from picture: Gage Wells (PK) and Trevor Niehaus (5).

The following children were chosen as Students of the Month at Lynchburg-Clay Elementary for September. The students were chosen by their teachers for displaying positive behavior, being responsible and respectful, doing good deeds as well as their school work, and for being a positive role model to others. Pictured are (front row, l-r) Addelynn Osborn (K), Emslee Harmon (K), Paxtyn Hubbard (K), Adalyn Oberrecht (K), Emma Hurley (PK), Andrew Gossett (1), Lukas Fields (1), Xyler Ward (1), Kylie Jenkins (1) and Brooke Davidson (1). (second row, l-r) Scarlett Jenkins (2), Maverik Berry (2), Jenna Doughman (2), Cameron Campbell (2), Bailey Henderson (3), Taylor Henderson (3), Riley Markey (3), Landen Saylor (3) and Mrs. Godby (Principal). (third row, l-r) Annie Keaton (5), Baylee McClain (5), Kolton Dumpert (5), Wesley Herbert (4), Brayden Quarles (4), AJ Brown (4) and Clara Carraher (4). Absent from picture: Gage Wells (PK) and Trevor Niehaus (5). https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/09/web1_September.jpg The following children were chosen as Students of the Month at Lynchburg-Clay Elementary for September. The students were chosen by their teachers for displaying positive behavior, being responsible and respectful, doing good deeds as well as their school work, and for being a positive role model to others. Pictured are (front row, l-r) Addelynn Osborn (K), Emslee Harmon (K), Paxtyn Hubbard (K), Adalyn Oberrecht (K), Emma Hurley (PK), Andrew Gossett (1), Lukas Fields (1), Xyler Ward (1), Kylie Jenkins (1) and Brooke Davidson (1). (second row, l-r) Scarlett Jenkins (2), Maverik Berry (2), Jenna Doughman (2), Cameron Campbell (2), Bailey Henderson (3), Taylor Henderson (3), Riley Markey (3), Landen Saylor (3) and Mrs. Godby (Principal). (third row, l-r) Annie Keaton (5), Baylee McClain (5), Kolton Dumpert (5), Wesley Herbert (4), Brayden Quarles (4), AJ Brown (4) and Clara Carraher (4). Absent from picture: Gage Wells (PK) and Trevor Niehaus (5). Submitted photo