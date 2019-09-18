2019 Highland County Fair results

Following are results from 2019 Highland County Fair as provided by the Highland County Agricultural Society. More results will be forthcoming as space permits.

Department 7 – Fruits/Vegetables

Class 1 – Irish Potatoes

Lot 101 – Any White Variety – First, Ronald Friend, Leesburg; second, Jack Rickey, Hillsboro.

Lot 102 – Any Red Variety – First, Ronald Friend, Leesburg; second, Jayden Foxx, Hillsboro; third, Brianna Foxx, Hillsboro.

Lot 103 – Any Irish Potato not listed – First, Ronald Friend, Leesburg; second, Brianna Foxx, Hillsboro; third, Jayden Foxx, Hillsboro.

Lot 104 – Largest Irish Potato not listed – First, Ronald Friend, Leesburg; second, Jayden Foxx, Hillsboro.

Class 3 – Peppers

Lot 301 – Green Bell pepper – First, Sam Clark, Hillsboro; second, Daphne Watson, Bainbridge; third, Jayden Foxx, Hillsboro.

Lot 302 – Any other color bell pepper – First, Sam Clark, Hillsboro; second, Michelle Clark, Hillsboro.

Lot 303 – Banana pepper – First, Michelle Clark, Hillsboro; second, Erin Walters, Leesburg; third, Sam Clark, Hillsboro.

Lot 308 – Any pepper not listed – First, Michelle Clark, Hillsboro; second, Sam Clark, Hillsboro; third, Dennis Overstake, Hillsboro.

Class 4 – Root Crops

Lot 401 – Carrots – First, Jayden Foxx, Hillsboro; second, Brianna Foxx, Hillsboro.

Lot 408 – Garlic – First, Tena Roler, Sardinia; second, Jay Roler, Sardinia.

Class 5 – Onions

Lot 501 – Any white onion – First, Ronald Friend, Leesburg.

Lot 502 – Any yellow onion – First, Ronald Friend, Leesburg.

Lot 503 – Any red onion – First, Brianna Foxx, Hillsboro; second, Jayden Foxx, Hillsboro.

Lot 506 – Any onion not listed – First, Ronald Friend, Leesburg.

Class 6 – Squash

Lot 603 – Crookneck-small squash – First, Michelle Clark, Hillsboro; second, Jay Roler, Sardinia.

Lot 604 – Patty pan squash – First, Michelle Clark, Hillsboro.

Lot 606 – Butternut – First, Erin Walters, Leesburg; second, Jay Roler, Sardinia; third, Tena Roler, Sardinia.

Lot 607 – Zucchini – First, Blake Shawhan, Hillsboro; second, Brianna Foxx, Hillsboro; third, Jayden Foxx, Hillsboro.

Lot 608 – Cushaw – First, Jaylie Jo Ducan, Hillsboro.

Lot 611 – Any squash not listed – First, Michelle Clark, Hillsboro; second, Erin Walters, Leesburg.

Class 7 – Gourds

Lot 701 – Apple – First, Zelda Karnes, Hillsboro; second, Ronald Friend, Hillsboro.

Lot 702 – Birdhouse/Bottle – First, Ronald Friend, Leesburg.

Lot 703 – Bushel – First, Ronald Friend, Leesburg.

Lot 704 – Dipper – First, Ronald Friend, Leesburg.

Lot 705 – Luffa – First, Ronald Friend, Leesburg.

Lot 706 – Small Ornamental – First, Michelle Clark, Hillsboro; second, Tate Richmond, Hillsboro; third, Evan Richmond, Hillsboro.

Lot 707 – Snake – First, Ronald Friend, Leesburg.

Lot 708 – Any gourd not listed – First, Zelda Karnes, Hillsboro; second, Dennis Overstake, Hillsboro; third, Michelle Clark, Hillsboro.

Class 8 – Pumpkins

Lot 801 – Field over 15 pounds – First, Jaylie Jo Duncan, Hillsboro; second, Jayden Foxx, Hillsboro; third, Brianna Foxx, Hillsboro.

Lot 802 – Jack O Lantern – First, Jaylie Jo Duncan, Hillsboro; second, Steven Karnes, Hillsboro; third, Jayden Foxx, Hillsboro.

Lot 803 – Pie – First, Jaylie Jo Duncan, Hillsboro.

Lot 804 – Miniature – First, Evan Richmond, Hillsboro; second, Dennis Overstake, Hillsboro; third, Jayden Foxx, Hillsboro.

Lot 805 – Any pumpkin not listed – First, Steven Karnes, Hillsboro.

Class 10 – Pod Beans

Lot 1001 – any string bean – First, Ronald Friend, Leesburg.

Lot 1002 – any stringless bean – First, Brianna Foxx, Hillsboro; second, Ronald Friend, Leesburg; third, Jayden Foxx, Hillsboro.

Lot 1003 – yellow wax – First, Jay Roler, Sardinia; second, Tena Roler, Sardinia.

Lot 1004 – burgundy – First, Tena Roler, Sardinia.

Class 11 – Shelled Beans

Lot 1105 – lima – First, Jay Roler, Sardinia; second, Tena Roler, Sardinia.

Lot 1106 – any shelled bean not listed – First, Jay Roler, Sardinia; second, Tena Roler, Sardinia.

Class 12 – Sweet Corn

Lot 1202 – any yellow variety – First, Jayden Foxx, Hillsboro; second, Brianna Foxx, Hillsboro.

Lot 1203 – any bicolor variety – First, Dennis Overstake, Hillsboro.

Class 13 – Cucumbers

Lot 1301 – Any green variety-slicing size – First, Jayden Foxx, Hillsboro; second, Michelle Clark, Hillsboro; third, Brianna Foxx, Hillsboro.

Class 14 – Popcorn

Lot 1402 – any yellow variety – First, Brianna Foxx, Hillsboro; second, Jayden Foxx, Hillsboro.

Lot 1403 – strawberry – Dennis Overstake, Hillsboro.

Class 15 – Miscellaneous

Lot 1502 – rhubarb – First, Brianna Foxx, Hillsboro; second, Jayden Foxx, Hillsboro.

Lot 1504 – okra – First, Jay Roler, Sardinia; second, Tena Roler, Sardinia.

Lot 1506 – celery – First, Jay Roler, Sardinia; second, Tena Roler, Sardinia.

Lot 1507 – eggplant – First, Erin Walters, Leesburg.

Class 16 – Melons

Lot 1601 – any cantaloupe – First, Ronald Friend, Leesburg.

Lot 1602 – largest cantaloupe by weight – First, Ronald Friend, Leesburg.

Lot 1604 – any large round watermelon – First, Erin Walters, Leesburg; second, Jay Roler, Sardinia; third, Tena Roler, Sardinia.

Lot 1605 – any long watermelon – First, Brianna Foxx, Hillsboro.

Class 17 – Tomatoes

Lot 1701 – Roma – First, Brianna Foxx, Hillsboro; second, Michelle Clark, Hillsboro; third, Sam Clark, Hillsboro.

Lot 1702 – yellow pear – First, Dennis Overstake, Hillsboro; second, Ronald Friend, Leesburg.

Lot 1703 – red cherry – First, Jayden Foxx, Hillsboro; second, Brianna Foxx, Hillsboro; third, Ronald Friend, Leesburg.

Lot 1704 – salad – First, Michelle Clark, Hillsboro; second, Ronald Friend, Leesburg.

Lot 1705 – grape – First, Jay Roler, Sardinia; second, Janelle Rockey, Hillsboro; third, Tena Roler, Sardinia.

Lot 1706 – tomatillo – First, Tena Roler, Sardinia; second, Jay Roler, Sardinia.

Lot 1707 – any red variety – First, Daphne Watson, Bainbridge; second, Brianna Foxx,

Hillsboro; third, Sam Clark, Hillsboro.

Lot 1708 – any yellow variety – First, Dennis Overstake, Hillsboro; second, Sam Clark, Hillsboro; third, Michelle Clark, Hillsboro.

Lot 1710 – any tomato not listed – First, Sam Clark, Hillsboro; second, Jay Roler, Sardinia; third, Tena Roler, Sardinia.

Lot 1711 – largest tomato by weight – First, Brianna Fox, Hillsboro; second, Michael Phillips, Hillsboro; third, Jayden Foxx, Hillsboro.

Class 18 – Apples

Lot 1801 – Rome Beauty – First, Mitchel Karnes, Hillsboro; second, Steven Karnes, Hillsboro; third, Zelda Karnes, Hillsboro.

Lot 1802 – Red Delicious – First, Steven Karnes, Hillsboro; second, Zelda Karnes, Hillsboro; third, Mitchel Karnes, Hillsboro.

Lot 1803 – Yellow Delicious – First, Zelda Karnes, Hillsboro; second, Steven Karnes, Hillsboro; third, Mitchel Karnes, Hillsboro.

Lot 1804 – Jonathan – First, Zelda Karnes, Hillsboro; second, Mitchel Karnes, Hillsboro; third, Steven Karnes, Hillsboro.

Lot 1806 – Grimes Golden – First, Steven Karnes, Hillsboro; second, Mitchel Karnes, Hillsboro; third, Zelda Karnes, Hillsboro.

Lot 1807 – Winesap – First, Mitchel Karnes, Hillsboro; second, Zelda Karnes, Hillsboro; third, Steven Karnes, Hillsboro.

Lot 1808 – McIntosh – First, Mitchel Karnes, Hillsboro; second, Zelda Karnes, Hillsboro; third, Steven Karnes, Hillsboro.

Lot 1809 – Crab apple – First, Mitchel Karnes, Hillsboro; second, Steven Karnes, Hillsboro; third, Zelda Karnes, Hillsboro.

Lot 1810 – any apple not listed – First, Mitchel Karnes, Hilslboro; second, Zelda Karnes, Hillsboro; third, Steven Karnes, Hillsboro.

Class 19 – Plums

Lot 1901 – Stanley – First, Steven Karnes, Hillsboro; second, Mitchel Karnes, Hillsboro.

Class 21 – Miscellaneous

Lot 2101 – pears – First, Steven Karnes, Hillsboro; second, Brianna Foxx, Hillsboro; third, Jack Richey, Hillsboro.

Lot 2102 – peaches – First, Steven Karnes, Hillsboro; second, Jayden Foxx, Hillsboro; third, Brianna Foxx, Hillsboro.

Lot 2104 – any fruit not listed – First, Mitchel Karnes, Hilslboro.

Class 22 – Baskets

Lot 2201 – vegetable basket – First, Michelle Clark, Hillsboro; second, Daphne Watson, Bainbridge; third, Ronald Friend, Leesburg.

Lot 2202 – fruit basket – First, Mitchel Karnes, Hillsboro.

Lot 2203 – Gourd – First, Ronald Friend, Leesburg.

Lot 2204 – fresh cut herb basket – First, Michelle Clark, Hillsboro.

Class 23 – Decorated: Uncut

Lot 2303 – groud – First, Ronald Friend, Leesburg.

Lot 2304 – any vegetable – First, Steven Karnes, Hillsboro.

Lot 2305 – any fruit – First, Steven Karnes, Hillsboro.

Class 24 – Scarecrows

Lot 2401 – female under 3 feet – First, Ronald Friend, Leesburg.

Class 25 5-8 years

Lot 2501 – vegetable basket – First, Jayden Foxx, Hillsboro; second, Nate Breakfield, Greenfield.

Lot 2503 – decorated uncut vegetables – First, Blake Walters, Hillsboro.

Lot 2505 – scarecrow male – First, Nate Breakfield, Greenfield.

Class 26 – 9-12 years

Lot 2601 – vegetable basket – First, Brianna Foxx, Hillsboro; second, Laycee Watson, Bainbridge; third, Jhett Watson, Bainbridge.

Lot 2602 – decorated uncut pumpkin – First, Tremaine Clark, Hillsboro.

Lot 2604 – scarecrow female – First, Laycee Watson, Bainbridge.

Lot 2605 – scarecrow male – First, Jhett Watson, Bainbridge.