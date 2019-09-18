2019 Highland County Fair results

Following are results from 2019 Highland County Fair as provided by the Highland County Agricultural Society. More results will be forthcoming as space permits.
Department 7 – Fruits/Vegetables
Class 1 – Irish Potatoes
Lot 101 – Any White Variety – First, Ronald Friend, Leesburg; second, Jack Rickey, Hillsboro.
Lot 102 – Any Red Variety – First, Ronald Friend, Leesburg; second, Jayden Foxx, Hillsboro; third, Brianna Foxx, Hillsboro.
Lot 103 – Any Irish Potato not listed – First, Ronald Friend, Leesburg; second, Brianna Foxx, Hillsboro; third, Jayden Foxx, Hillsboro.
Lot 104 – Largest Irish Potato not listed – First, Ronald Friend, Leesburg; second, Jayden Foxx, Hillsboro.
Class 3 – Peppers
Lot 301 – Green Bell pepper – First, Sam Clark, Hillsboro; second, Daphne Watson, Bainbridge; third, Jayden Foxx, Hillsboro.
Lot 302 – Any other color bell pepper – First, Sam Clark, Hillsboro; second, Michelle Clark, Hillsboro.
Lot 303 – Banana pepper – First, Michelle Clark, Hillsboro; second, Erin Walters, Leesburg; third, Sam Clark, Hillsboro.
Lot 308 – Any pepper not listed – First, Michelle Clark, Hillsboro; second, Sam Clark, Hillsboro; third, Dennis Overstake, Hillsboro.
Class 4 – Root Crops
Lot 401 – Carrots – First, Jayden Foxx, Hillsboro; second, Brianna Foxx, Hillsboro.
Lot 408 – Garlic – First, Tena Roler, Sardinia; second, Jay Roler, Sardinia.
Class 5 – Onions
Lot 501 – Any white onion – First, Ronald Friend, Leesburg.
Lot 502 – Any yellow onion – First, Ronald Friend, Leesburg.
Lot 503 – Any red onion – First, Brianna Foxx, Hillsboro; second, Jayden Foxx, Hillsboro.
Lot 506 – Any onion not listed – First, Ronald Friend, Leesburg.
Class 6 – Squash
Lot 603 – Crookneck-small squash – First, Michelle Clark, Hillsboro; second, Jay Roler, Sardinia.
Lot 604 – Patty pan squash – First, Michelle Clark, Hillsboro.
Lot 606 – Butternut – First, Erin Walters, Leesburg; second, Jay Roler, Sardinia; third, Tena Roler, Sardinia.
Lot 607 – Zucchini – First, Blake Shawhan, Hillsboro; second, Brianna Foxx, Hillsboro; third, Jayden Foxx, Hillsboro.
Lot 608 – Cushaw – First, Jaylie Jo Ducan, Hillsboro.
Lot 611 – Any squash not listed – First, Michelle Clark, Hillsboro; second, Erin Walters, Leesburg.
Class 7 – Gourds
Lot 701 – Apple – First, Zelda Karnes, Hillsboro; second, Ronald Friend, Hillsboro.
Lot 702 – Birdhouse/Bottle – First, Ronald Friend, Leesburg.
Lot 703 – Bushel – First, Ronald Friend, Leesburg.
Lot 704 – Dipper – First, Ronald Friend, Leesburg.
Lot 705 – Luffa – First, Ronald Friend, Leesburg.
Lot 706 – Small Ornamental – First, Michelle Clark, Hillsboro; second, Tate Richmond, Hillsboro; third, Evan Richmond, Hillsboro.
Lot 707 – Snake – First, Ronald Friend, Leesburg.
Lot 708 – Any gourd not listed – First, Zelda Karnes, Hillsboro; second, Dennis Overstake, Hillsboro; third, Michelle Clark, Hillsboro.
Class 8 – Pumpkins
Lot 801 – Field over 15 pounds – First, Jaylie Jo Duncan, Hillsboro; second, Jayden Foxx, Hillsboro; third, Brianna Foxx, Hillsboro.
Lot 802 – Jack O Lantern – First, Jaylie Jo Duncan, Hillsboro; second, Steven Karnes, Hillsboro; third, Jayden Foxx, Hillsboro.
Lot 803 – Pie – First, Jaylie Jo Duncan, Hillsboro.
Lot 804 – Miniature – First, Evan Richmond, Hillsboro; second, Dennis Overstake, Hillsboro; third, Jayden Foxx, Hillsboro.
Lot 805 – Any pumpkin not listed – First, Steven Karnes, Hillsboro.
Class 10 – Pod Beans
Lot 1001 – any string bean – First, Ronald Friend, Leesburg.
Lot 1002 – any stringless bean – First, Brianna Foxx, Hillsboro; second, Ronald Friend, Leesburg; third, Jayden Foxx, Hillsboro.
Lot 1003 – yellow wax – First, Jay Roler, Sardinia; second, Tena Roler, Sardinia.
Lot 1004 – burgundy – First, Tena Roler, Sardinia.
Class 11 – Shelled Beans
Lot 1105 – lima – First, Jay Roler, Sardinia; second, Tena Roler, Sardinia.
Lot 1106 – any shelled bean not listed – First, Jay Roler, Sardinia; second, Tena Roler, Sardinia.
Class 12 – Sweet Corn
Lot 1202 – any yellow variety – First, Jayden Foxx, Hillsboro; second, Brianna Foxx, Hillsboro.
Lot 1203 – any bicolor variety – First, Dennis Overstake, Hillsboro.
Class 13 – Cucumbers
Lot 1301 – Any green variety-slicing size – First, Jayden Foxx, Hillsboro; second, Michelle Clark, Hillsboro; third, Brianna Foxx, Hillsboro.
Class 14 – Popcorn
Lot 1402 – any yellow variety – First, Brianna Foxx, Hillsboro; second, Jayden Foxx, Hillsboro.
Lot 1403 – strawberry – Dennis Overstake, Hillsboro.
Class 15 – Miscellaneous
Lot 1502 – rhubarb – First, Brianna Foxx, Hillsboro; second, Jayden Foxx, Hillsboro.
Lot 1504 – okra – First, Jay Roler, Sardinia; second, Tena Roler, Sardinia.
Lot 1506 – celery – First, Jay Roler, Sardinia; second, Tena Roler, Sardinia.
Lot 1507 – eggplant – First, Erin Walters, Leesburg.
Class 16 – Melons
Lot 1601 – any cantaloupe – First, Ronald Friend, Leesburg.
Lot 1602 – largest cantaloupe by weight – First, Ronald Friend, Leesburg.
Lot 1604 – any large round watermelon – First, Erin Walters, Leesburg; second, Jay Roler, Sardinia; third, Tena Roler, Sardinia.
Lot 1605 – any long watermelon – First, Brianna Foxx, Hillsboro.
Class 17 – Tomatoes
Lot 1701 – Roma – First, Brianna Foxx, Hillsboro; second, Michelle Clark, Hillsboro; third, Sam Clark, Hillsboro.
Lot 1702 – yellow pear – First, Dennis Overstake, Hillsboro; second, Ronald Friend, Leesburg.
Lot 1703 – red cherry – First, Jayden Foxx, Hillsboro; second, Brianna Foxx, Hillsboro; third, Ronald Friend, Leesburg.
Lot 1704 – salad – First, Michelle Clark, Hillsboro; second, Ronald Friend, Leesburg.
Lot 1705 – grape – First, Jay Roler, Sardinia; second, Janelle Rockey, Hillsboro; third, Tena Roler, Sardinia.
Lot 1706 – tomatillo – First, Tena Roler, Sardinia; second, Jay Roler, Sardinia.
Lot 1707 – any red variety – First, Daphne Watson, Bainbridge; second, Brianna Foxx,
Hillsboro; third, Sam Clark, Hillsboro.
Lot 1708 – any yellow variety – First, Dennis Overstake, Hillsboro; second, Sam Clark, Hillsboro; third, Michelle Clark, Hillsboro.
Lot 1710 – any tomato not listed – First, Sam Clark, Hillsboro; second, Jay Roler, Sardinia; third, Tena Roler, Sardinia.
Lot 1711 – largest tomato by weight – First, Brianna Fox, Hillsboro; second, Michael Phillips, Hillsboro; third, Jayden Foxx, Hillsboro.
Class 18 – Apples
Lot 1801 – Rome Beauty – First, Mitchel Karnes, Hillsboro; second, Steven Karnes, Hillsboro; third, Zelda Karnes, Hillsboro.
Lot 1802 – Red Delicious – First, Steven Karnes, Hillsboro; second, Zelda Karnes, Hillsboro; third, Mitchel Karnes, Hillsboro.
Lot 1803 – Yellow Delicious – First, Zelda Karnes, Hillsboro; second, Steven Karnes, Hillsboro; third, Mitchel Karnes, Hillsboro.
Lot 1804 – Jonathan – First, Zelda Karnes, Hillsboro; second, Mitchel Karnes, Hillsboro; third, Steven Karnes, Hillsboro.
Lot 1806 – Grimes Golden – First, Steven Karnes, Hillsboro; second, Mitchel Karnes, Hillsboro; third, Zelda Karnes, Hillsboro.
Lot 1807 – Winesap – First, Mitchel Karnes, Hillsboro; second, Zelda Karnes, Hillsboro; third, Steven Karnes, Hillsboro.
Lot 1808 – McIntosh – First, Mitchel Karnes, Hillsboro; second, Zelda Karnes, Hillsboro; third, Steven Karnes, Hillsboro.
Lot 1809 – Crab apple – First, Mitchel Karnes, Hillsboro; second, Steven Karnes, Hillsboro; third, Zelda Karnes, Hillsboro.
Lot 1810 – any apple not listed – First, Mitchel Karnes, Hilslboro; second, Zelda Karnes, Hillsboro; third, Steven Karnes, Hillsboro.
Class 19 – Plums
Lot 1901 – Stanley – First, Steven Karnes, Hillsboro; second, Mitchel Karnes, Hillsboro.
Class 21 – Miscellaneous
Lot 2101 – pears – First, Steven Karnes, Hillsboro; second, Brianna Foxx, Hillsboro; third, Jack Richey, Hillsboro.
Lot 2102 – peaches – First, Steven Karnes, Hillsboro; second, Jayden Foxx, Hillsboro; third, Brianna Foxx, Hillsboro.
Lot 2104 – any fruit not listed – First, Mitchel Karnes, Hilslboro.
Class 22 – Baskets
Lot 2201 – vegetable basket – First, Michelle Clark, Hillsboro; second, Daphne Watson, Bainbridge; third, Ronald Friend, Leesburg.
Lot 2202 – fruit basket – First, Mitchel Karnes, Hillsboro.
Lot 2203 – Gourd – First, Ronald Friend, Leesburg.
Lot 2204 – fresh cut herb basket – First, Michelle Clark, Hillsboro.
Class 23 – Decorated: Uncut
Lot 2303 – groud – First, Ronald Friend, Leesburg.
Lot 2304 – any vegetable – First, Steven Karnes, Hillsboro.
Lot 2305 – any fruit – First, Steven Karnes, Hillsboro.
Class 24 – Scarecrows
Lot 2401 – female under 3 feet – First, Ronald Friend, Leesburg.
Class 25 5-8 years
Lot 2501 – vegetable basket – First, Jayden Foxx, Hillsboro; second, Nate Breakfield, Greenfield.
Lot 2503 – decorated uncut vegetables – First, Blake Walters, Hillsboro.
Lot 2505 – scarecrow male – First, Nate Breakfield, Greenfield.
Class 26 – 9-12 years
Lot 2601 – vegetable basket – First, Brianna Foxx, Hillsboro; second, Laycee Watson, Bainbridge; third, Jhett Watson, Bainbridge.
Lot 2602 – decorated uncut pumpkin – First, Tremaine Clark, Hillsboro.
Lot 2604 – scarecrow female – First, Laycee Watson, Bainbridge.
Lot 2605 – scarecrow male – First, Jhett Watson, Bainbridge.