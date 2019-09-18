Posted on by

2019 Highland County Fair results


Following are results from 2019 Highland County Fair as provided by the Highland County Agricultural Society. More results will be forthcoming as space permits.

Department 7 – Fruits/Vegetables

Class 1 – Irish Potatoes

Lot 101 – Any White Variety – First, Ronald Friend, Leesburg; second, Jack Rickey, Hillsboro.

Lot 102 – Any Red Variety – First, Ronald Friend, Leesburg; second, Jayden Foxx, Hillsboro; third, Brianna Foxx, Hillsboro.

Lot 103 – Any Irish Potato not listed – First, Ronald Friend, Leesburg; second, Brianna Foxx, Hillsboro; third, Jayden Foxx, Hillsboro.

Lot 104 – Largest Irish Potato not listed – First, Ronald Friend, Leesburg; second, Jayden Foxx, Hillsboro.

Class 3 – Peppers

Lot 301 – Green Bell pepper – First, Sam Clark, Hillsboro; second, Daphne Watson, Bainbridge; third, Jayden Foxx, Hillsboro.

Lot 302 – Any other color bell pepper – First, Sam Clark, Hillsboro; second, Michelle Clark, Hillsboro.

Lot 303 – Banana pepper – First, Michelle Clark, Hillsboro; second, Erin Walters, Leesburg; third, Sam Clark, Hillsboro.

Lot 308 – Any pepper not listed – First, Michelle Clark, Hillsboro; second, Sam Clark, Hillsboro; third, Dennis Overstake, Hillsboro.

Class 4 – Root Crops

Lot 401 – Carrots – First, Jayden Foxx, Hillsboro; second, Brianna Foxx, Hillsboro.

Lot 408 – Garlic – First, Tena Roler, Sardinia; second, Jay Roler, Sardinia.

Class 5 – Onions

Lot 501 – Any white onion – First, Ronald Friend, Leesburg.

Lot 502 – Any yellow onion – First, Ronald Friend, Leesburg.

Lot 503 – Any red onion – First, Brianna Foxx, Hillsboro; second, Jayden Foxx, Hillsboro.

Lot 506 – Any onion not listed – First, Ronald Friend, Leesburg.

Class 6 – Squash

Lot 603 – Crookneck-small squash – First, Michelle Clark, Hillsboro; second, Jay Roler, Sardinia.

Lot 604 – Patty pan squash – First, Michelle Clark, Hillsboro.

Lot 606 – Butternut – First, Erin Walters, Leesburg; second, Jay Roler, Sardinia; third, Tena Roler, Sardinia.

Lot 607 – Zucchini – First, Blake Shawhan, Hillsboro; second, Brianna Foxx, Hillsboro; third, Jayden Foxx, Hillsboro.

Lot 608 – Cushaw – First, Jaylie Jo Ducan, Hillsboro.

Lot 611 – Any squash not listed – First, Michelle Clark, Hillsboro; second, Erin Walters, Leesburg.

Class 7 – Gourds

Lot 701 – Apple – First, Zelda Karnes, Hillsboro; second, Ronald Friend, Hillsboro.

Lot 702 – Birdhouse/Bottle – First, Ronald Friend, Leesburg.

Lot 703 – Bushel – First, Ronald Friend, Leesburg.

Lot 704 – Dipper – First, Ronald Friend, Leesburg.

Lot 705 – Luffa – First, Ronald Friend, Leesburg.

Lot 706 – Small Ornamental – First, Michelle Clark, Hillsboro; second, Tate Richmond, Hillsboro; third, Evan Richmond, Hillsboro.

Lot 707 – Snake – First, Ronald Friend, Leesburg.

Lot 708 – Any gourd not listed – First, Zelda Karnes, Hillsboro; second, Dennis Overstake, Hillsboro; third, Michelle Clark, Hillsboro.

Class 8 – Pumpkins

Lot 801 – Field over 15 pounds – First, Jaylie Jo Duncan, Hillsboro; second, Jayden Foxx, Hillsboro; third, Brianna Foxx, Hillsboro.

Lot 802 – Jack O Lantern – First, Jaylie Jo Duncan, Hillsboro; second, Steven Karnes, Hillsboro; third, Jayden Foxx, Hillsboro.

Lot 803 – Pie – First, Jaylie Jo Duncan, Hillsboro.

Lot 804 – Miniature – First, Evan Richmond, Hillsboro; second, Dennis Overstake, Hillsboro; third, Jayden Foxx, Hillsboro.

Lot 805 – Any pumpkin not listed – First, Steven Karnes, Hillsboro.

Class 10 – Pod Beans

Lot 1001 – any string bean – First, Ronald Friend, Leesburg.

Lot 1002 – any stringless bean – First, Brianna Foxx, Hillsboro; second, Ronald Friend, Leesburg; third, Jayden Foxx, Hillsboro.

Lot 1003 – yellow wax – First, Jay Roler, Sardinia; second, Tena Roler, Sardinia.

Lot 1004 – burgundy – First, Tena Roler, Sardinia.

Class 11 – Shelled Beans

Lot 1105 – lima – First, Jay Roler, Sardinia; second, Tena Roler, Sardinia.

Lot 1106 – any shelled bean not listed – First, Jay Roler, Sardinia; second, Tena Roler, Sardinia.

Class 12 – Sweet Corn

Lot 1202 – any yellow variety – First, Jayden Foxx, Hillsboro; second, Brianna Foxx, Hillsboro.

Lot 1203 – any bicolor variety – First, Dennis Overstake, Hillsboro.

Class 13 – Cucumbers

Lot 1301 – Any green variety-slicing size – First, Jayden Foxx, Hillsboro; second, Michelle Clark, Hillsboro; third, Brianna Foxx, Hillsboro.

Class 14 – Popcorn

Lot 1402 – any yellow variety – First, Brianna Foxx, Hillsboro; second, Jayden Foxx, Hillsboro.

Lot 1403 – strawberry – Dennis Overstake, Hillsboro.

Class 15 – Miscellaneous

Lot 1502 – rhubarb – First, Brianna Foxx, Hillsboro; second, Jayden Foxx, Hillsboro.

Lot 1504 – okra – First, Jay Roler, Sardinia; second, Tena Roler, Sardinia.

Lot 1506 – celery – First, Jay Roler, Sardinia; second, Tena Roler, Sardinia.

Lot 1507 – eggplant – First, Erin Walters, Leesburg.

Class 16 – Melons

Lot 1601 – any cantaloupe – First, Ronald Friend, Leesburg.

Lot 1602 – largest cantaloupe by weight – First, Ronald Friend, Leesburg.

Lot 1604 – any large round watermelon – First, Erin Walters, Leesburg; second, Jay Roler, Sardinia; third, Tena Roler, Sardinia.

Lot 1605 – any long watermelon – First, Brianna Foxx, Hillsboro.

Class 17 – Tomatoes

Lot 1701 – Roma – First, Brianna Foxx, Hillsboro; second, Michelle Clark, Hillsboro; third, Sam Clark, Hillsboro.

Lot 1702 – yellow pear – First, Dennis Overstake, Hillsboro; second, Ronald Friend, Leesburg.

Lot 1703 – red cherry – First, Jayden Foxx, Hillsboro; second, Brianna Foxx, Hillsboro; third, Ronald Friend, Leesburg.

Lot 1704 – salad – First, Michelle Clark, Hillsboro; second, Ronald Friend, Leesburg.

Lot 1705 – grape – First, Jay Roler, Sardinia; second, Janelle Rockey, Hillsboro; third, Tena Roler, Sardinia.

Lot 1706 – tomatillo – First, Tena Roler, Sardinia; second, Jay Roler, Sardinia.

Lot 1707 – any red variety – First, Daphne Watson, Bainbridge; second, Brianna Foxx,

Hillsboro; third, Sam Clark, Hillsboro.

Lot 1708 – any yellow variety – First, Dennis Overstake, Hillsboro; second, Sam Clark, Hillsboro; third, Michelle Clark, Hillsboro.

Lot 1710 – any tomato not listed – First, Sam Clark, Hillsboro; second, Jay Roler, Sardinia; third, Tena Roler, Sardinia.

Lot 1711 – largest tomato by weight – First, Brianna Fox, Hillsboro; second, Michael Phillips, Hillsboro; third, Jayden Foxx, Hillsboro.

Class 18 – Apples

Lot 1801 – Rome Beauty – First, Mitchel Karnes, Hillsboro; second, Steven Karnes, Hillsboro; third, Zelda Karnes, Hillsboro.

Lot 1802 – Red Delicious – First, Steven Karnes, Hillsboro; second, Zelda Karnes, Hillsboro; third, Mitchel Karnes, Hillsboro.

Lot 1803 – Yellow Delicious – First, Zelda Karnes, Hillsboro; second, Steven Karnes, Hillsboro; third, Mitchel Karnes, Hillsboro.

Lot 1804 – Jonathan – First, Zelda Karnes, Hillsboro; second, Mitchel Karnes, Hillsboro; third, Steven Karnes, Hillsboro.

Lot 1806 – Grimes Golden – First, Steven Karnes, Hillsboro; second, Mitchel Karnes, Hillsboro; third, Zelda Karnes, Hillsboro.

Lot 1807 – Winesap – First, Mitchel Karnes, Hillsboro; second, Zelda Karnes, Hillsboro; third, Steven Karnes, Hillsboro.

Lot 1808 – McIntosh – First, Mitchel Karnes, Hillsboro; second, Zelda Karnes, Hillsboro; third, Steven Karnes, Hillsboro.

Lot 1809 – Crab apple – First, Mitchel Karnes, Hillsboro; second, Steven Karnes, Hillsboro; third, Zelda Karnes, Hillsboro.

Lot 1810 – any apple not listed – First, Mitchel Karnes, Hilslboro; second, Zelda Karnes, Hillsboro; third, Steven Karnes, Hillsboro.

Class 19 – Plums

Lot 1901 – Stanley – First, Steven Karnes, Hillsboro; second, Mitchel Karnes, Hillsboro.

Class 21 – Miscellaneous

Lot 2101 – pears – First, Steven Karnes, Hillsboro; second, Brianna Foxx, Hillsboro; third, Jack Richey, Hillsboro.

Lot 2102 – peaches – First, Steven Karnes, Hillsboro; second, Jayden Foxx, Hillsboro; third, Brianna Foxx, Hillsboro.

Lot 2104 – any fruit not listed – First, Mitchel Karnes, Hilslboro.

Class 22 – Baskets

Lot 2201 – vegetable basket – First, Michelle Clark, Hillsboro; second, Daphne Watson, Bainbridge; third, Ronald Friend, Leesburg.

Lot 2202 – fruit basket – First, Mitchel Karnes, Hillsboro.

Lot 2203 – Gourd – First, Ronald Friend, Leesburg.

Lot 2204 – fresh cut herb basket – First, Michelle Clark, Hillsboro.

Class 23 – Decorated: Uncut

Lot 2303 – groud – First, Ronald Friend, Leesburg.

Lot 2304 – any vegetable – First, Steven Karnes, Hillsboro.

Lot 2305 – any fruit – First, Steven Karnes, Hillsboro.

Class 24 – Scarecrows

Lot 2401 – female under 3 feet – First, Ronald Friend, Leesburg.

Class 25 5-8 years

Lot 2501 – vegetable basket – First, Jayden Foxx, Hillsboro; second, Nate Breakfield, Greenfield.

Lot 2503 – decorated uncut vegetables – First, Blake Walters, Hillsboro.

Lot 2505 – scarecrow male – First, Nate Breakfield, Greenfield.

Class 26 – 9-12 years

Lot 2601 – vegetable basket – First, Brianna Foxx, Hillsboro; second, Laycee Watson, Bainbridge; third, Jhett Watson, Bainbridge.

Lot 2602 – decorated uncut pumpkin – First, Tremaine Clark, Hillsboro.

Lot 2604 – scarecrow female – First, Laycee Watson, Bainbridge.

Lot 2605 – scarecrow male – First, Jhett Watson, Bainbridge.

