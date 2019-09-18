Bright Elementary starts recycling program

The students at Bright Elementary have kicked off a recycling program at their school. Thanks to the donation of recycling tubs from Clinton Davis and Highland County Community Action, each classroom has recycling tubs for all classroom recyclable paper. Students at Bright will take an active role in the program by collecting paper and assuring that it goes to the large recycling bin. The cafeteria staff will also do their part by eliminating the use of foam bowls in the cafeteria. The school hopes to also schedule presenters to visit classrooms and present educational programs about the importance of recycling in today’s world.

Submitted photo