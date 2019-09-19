Hillsboro Women’s Club elects officers

The Hillsboro Woman’s Club met at the Masonic Lodge for its first meeting of the new club year. This year’s club officers are Eleanor Williams, Pauline Cameron, Betty Ann Walker and Rosemary Ryan. The program was given by Susan Davis Thompson, who discussed her Soles for Students charity. Pictured (l-r) are the club officers: Walker, Williams, Cameron and Ryan.

The Hillsboro Woman’s Club met at the Masonic Lodge for its first meeting of the new club year. This year’s club officers are Eleanor Williams, Pauline Cameron, Betty Ann Walker and Rosemary Ryan. The program was given by Susan Davis Thompson, who discussed her Soles for Students charity. Pictured (l-r) are the club officers: Walker, Williams, Cameron and Ryan. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/09/web1_HWC.jpg The Hillsboro Woman’s Club met at the Masonic Lodge for its first meeting of the new club year. This year’s club officers are Eleanor Williams, Pauline Cameron, Betty Ann Walker and Rosemary Ryan. The program was given by Susan Davis Thompson, who discussed her Soles for Students charity. Pictured (l-r) are the club officers: Walker, Williams, Cameron and Ryan. Submitted photo