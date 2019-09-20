Hillsboro FFA shines at goat show

In this year’s Highland County Goat Show there were six exhibitors that showed from the Hillsboro FFA. These six included: Ashlie Hillyer, Kelcie Thornburgh, Claire Wilkin, Zinny Adams, Clara Page and Chole Page.

In Showmanship, these individuals placed: Kelcie Thornburgh, Grand Champion Overall; Ashlie Hillyer, Reserve Overall Showman; Claire Wilkin, third place; Zinny Adams, first place; Clara Page, third place; and Chloe Page, seventh place.

Out of those six, four of them showed in County Born & Bred and the four individuals and their placings include: Ashlie Hillyer with Grand Champion Overall, Kelcie Thornburgh with Reserve Champion Overall, Zinny Adams with second in her class, and Clara Page with third and fourth in her class.

The last show that took place was the Junior Fair Show. Ashlie Hillyer got Grand Champion Overall, Kelcie Thornburgh ended with Reserve Champion in the middle weight class, Claire Wilkin ended with second in class, Zinny Adams ended with third and fourth in class, Clara Page ended with fifth, and Chloe Page ended with second and third.

Overall, these showman did an excellent job.

Submitted by Zinny Adams.

Pictured, from left, are Hillsboro FFA members exhibiting market goats at the Highland County Fair: Kelcie Thornburgh, Ashlie Hillyer and Hillary Hamilton. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/09/web1_Goat-Show.jpg Pictured, from left, are Hillsboro FFA members exhibiting market goats at the Highland County Fair: Kelcie Thornburgh, Ashlie Hillyer and Hillary Hamilton. Submitted photo