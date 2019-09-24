Cub Scouts hold fall campout

Hillsboro Cub Scout Pack 37 recently held a fall campout at Restoration Acres in Hillsboro. This year the theme was Western Round Up. The scouts enjoyed activities including cowboy tag, constructing a teepee, making lanterns, leather stamping and water softball. A potluck dinner was enjoyed by all in attendance. The evening concluded with a campfire and skits from each den. If you have questions or would like to join the Scouts, search Hillsboro Cub Scout Pack 37 on Facebook for more information.

