Hillsboro FFA showmen excel

The Hillsboro FFA had great success at the 2019 Highland County Fair competing in showmanship over the week. Students competed in showmanship in a variety of species including swine, equine, beef, rabbits, goats and chickens.

The students that exhibited swine include Abby Brown, who placed third in her class; Emma Hatfield, who placed sixth in her class; Grant Miller, who placed fifth in his class; Bryce Parsons, who placed sixth in his class; Mallory Parsons, who placed first in her class then got fifth in her division; and Riley Stratton, who placed fourth in her class.

Students that exhibited equine were Elena Lowell, who won her class and then won Reserve Overall Showmanship; and Ryan Mau, who placed first in hisclass then won Grand Overall in showmanship.

Students that exhibited beef include Gavin Puckett, who placed third in his class; Griffin Puckett, who placed sixth in his class; Lawton Parry, who placed ninth in his class; and Mallory Parsons, who placed first in her class then got second in her division.

The student that exhibited rabbits was Allie Crago. She placed third in her age division.

The students that exhibited goats include Zinny Adams, who she placed first in her class; Clara Page, who placed third in her class; Chloe Page, who placed seventh in her class; Kelcie Thornburgh, who got first in her class and then won Grand Champion Showman; Ashlie Hillyer was Reserve Overall Showman; and Claire Wilkin placed third in her class.

The student that showed chickens was Trinity Edenfield. She won her class.

The chapter had two showman that participated in Showman of Showmen. From the goat barn there was Kelcie Thornburgh and from the horse barn there was Ryan Mau. They both won showmanship overall in their species.

Overall, the Hillsboro FFA members that participated in showmanship did an outstanding job. It was a great year.

Submitted by Mallory Parsons, Hillsboro FFA.

Kelcie Thornburgh shows a hog in the Showman of Showmen contest at the 2019 Highland County Fair. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/09/web1_Showmanship.jpg Kelcie Thornburgh shows a hog in the Showman of Showmen contest at the 2019 Highland County Fair. Submitted photo