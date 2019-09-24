Hillsboro FFA exhibits rabbits

This year at the 2019 Highland County Fair several members from the Hillsboro FFA chapter participated in rabbit projects. These members work with their rabbits in the months before the fair to have them show ready. Each member that participates in the fair learns leadership skills, responsibility, and perseverance with these projects.

The FFA also had members participate in showmanship, which helps exhibit the qualities they gain.

Allie Crago placed third in her age division. Alora Brown got Reserve Champion for the Senior Showmanship Division.

The Hillsboro FFA had several members participate in a market rabbit project. Jenna Garen placed fourth in her first class and third in another class. Allie Crago placed fourth in one class with her market rabbit. Kenna Keets participated in a market rabbit project as well as Loraleigh Mayhan. Hannah Hopkins placed fourth in her class.

All rabbits were sold at the market sale.

In addition to market projects, the Hillsboro FFA had two members exhibit breeding rabbits. Alora Brown received Best of Breed award with two breeds of rabbits, opposite of breed with one and best of variety and opposite of breed with two others and additional first placings. Serena Humphrey relieved Grand Champion with one of her rabbits along with several first places with her other rabbits.

Submitted by Alora Brown, Hillsboro FFA.

Hilsboro FFA member Jenna Garen exhibits her rabbit. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/09/web1_Rabbits.jpg Hilsboro FFA member Jenna Garen exhibits her rabbit. Submitted photo