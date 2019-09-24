2019 Highland County Fair results

Following are results from 2019 Highland County Fair as provided by the Highland County Agricultural Society. More results will be forthcoming as space permits.

Department 12 – Needlework & Crafts

Class 1 – Bedspreads

Lot 101 – Crochet – First, Cathy Schrimper, Hillsboro; second, Vicki Stout, Hillsboro.

Class 2 – Afghans

Lot 201 – Crochet Navajo Large – First, Vicki Stout, Hillsboro.

Lot 202 – Crochet Ripple Large – First, Cathy Schrimper, Hillsboro; second, Beverly McPherson, Hillsboro; third, Vicki Stout, Hillsboro.

Lot 203 – Crochet Shell Large – First, Shirley Guillermin, Sardinia; second, Vicki Stout, Hillsboro; third, Cathy Schrimper, Hillsboro.

Lot 204 – Granny large – First, Vicki Stout, Hillsboro; second, Cathy Schrimper, Hillsboro.

Lot 205 – Afghan stitch large – First, Vicki Stout, Hillsboro.

Lot 206 – Any crochet not listed – First, Shirley Guillermin, Sardinia; second, Beverly McPherson, Hillsboro; third, Cathy Schrimper, Hillsboro.

Lot 207 – Crocheted baby afghan – First, Amanda Ritchie, Hillsboro; second, Shirley Guillermin, Sardinia; third, Beverly McPherson, Hillsboro.

Lot 208 – Knitted large afghan – First, Donna Shelton, Lynchburg.

Lot 210 – Any afghan not listed – First, Amanda Ritchie, Hillsboro; second, Cathy Schrimper, Hillsboro.

Class 3 – Rugs

Lot 303 – Crochet – First, Vicki Stout, Hillsboro.

Class 4 – Crochet

Lot 401 – Child’s sweater – First, Vicki Stout, Hillsboro.

Lot 403 – Baby set-2 or more pieces – First, Vicki Stout, Hillsboro; second, Joy Meeker, New Vienna; third, Beverly McPherson, Hillsboro.

Lot 405 – Hat – First, Vicki Stout, Hillsboro; second, Beverly McPherson, Hillsboro; third, Cathy Schrimper, Hillsboro.

Lot 406 – Scarf, Stole or Shawl – First, Amanda Ritchie, Hillsboro; second, Vicki Stout, Hillsboro; third, Cathy Schrimper, Hillsboro.

Lot 408 – Dolly under 12 inches – First, Cathy Schrimper, Hillsboro; second, Amanda Ritchie, Hillsboro; third, Shirley Guillermin, Sardinia.

Lot 409 – Dolly 12 inches and over – First, Amanda Ritchie, Hillsboro; second, Shirley Guillermin, Sardinia; third, Cathy Schrimper, Hillsboro.

Lot 411 – Fancy pot holder – First, Vicki Stout, Hillsboro; second, Beverly McPherson, Hillsboro.

Lot 412 – Plain pot holder – First, Cathy Schrimper, Hillsboro; second, Vicki Stout, Hillsboro; third, Shirley Guillermin, Sardinia.

Lot 413 – Doll outfit on doll – First, Vicki Stout, Hillsboro.

Lot 415 – Any crochet item not listed – First, Vicki Stout, Hillsboro; second, Kathy Workman, Lynchburg; third, Amanda Ritchie, Hillsboro.

Class 5 – Knitting

Lot 509 – Potholder, dishcloth – First, Vicki Stout, Hillsboro.

Class 7 – Cross Stitch

Lot 702 – Luncheon Cloth – First, Shirley Guillermin, Sardinia.

Lot 712 – Tablecloths – First, Shirley Guillermin, Sardinia.

Lot 713 – Placemats – First, Shirley Guillermin, Sardinia.

Lot 714 – Any cross stitch not listed – First, Shirley Guillermin, Sardinia.

Class 8 – Counted Cross Stitch

Lot 802 – Framed picture under 9 inches – First, Jerri Stewart, Winchester.

Lot 804 – Framed picture over 18 inches – First, Lara Hamilton, Hillsboro.

Lot 810 – Hand towels – First, Lara Hamilton, Hillsboro.

Lot 813 – Any counted cross stitch not listed – First, Jerri Stewart, Winchester.

Class 9 – Embroidery

Lot 902 – Pillowcases – First, Vicki Stout, Hilsboro.

Class 15 – Plastic Canvas Needlework

Lot 1501 – Tissue box – First, Janice McCalla, Hillsboro; second, Vicki Stout, Hillsboro.

Lot 1503 – Napkin ring with napkins – First, Vicki Stout, Hillsboro.

Lot 1505 – Centerpieces – First, Vicki Stout, Hillsboro.

Lot 1507 – Any plastic canvas not listed – First, Janice McCalla, Hillsboro; second, Jerri Stewart, Winchester.

Class 17 – Wall Hanging less than 18 inches

Lot 1706 – Any wall hanging not listed – First, Jerri Stewart, Winchester.

Class 20 – Wood-Not Furniture

Lot 2001 – Woodburning – First, Vicki Stout, Hillsboro.

Lot 2005 – Toys – First, Jay Roler, Sardinia.

Lot 2006 – Turned items – First, Peter Klein, Hillsboro; second, Jay Roler, Sardinia.

Lot 2007 – Pictures – First, Jhett Watson, Bainbridge.

Lot 2008 – Novelty items – First, Peter Klein, Hillsboro; second, Vicki Stout, Hillsboro.

Lot 2010 – Any wood item not listed – First, Jay Roler, Sardinia; second, Peter Klein, Hillsboro; third, Laycee Watson, Bainbridge.

Class 22 – Dolls-Handmade

Lot 2201 – Cloth Amish doll – First, Jerri Stewart, Winchester; second, Mary Cyrus, Highland.

Lot 2203 – Cloth doll other than listed – First, Jerri Stewart, Winchester.

Lot 2209 – Spool doll – First, Jerri Stewart, Winchester.

Lot 2210 – Any other doll – First, Tena Roler, Sardinia.

Class 23 – Ceramics

Lot 2303 – Animals – First, Beverly McPherson, Hillsboro.

Lot 2305 – Religious – Beverly McPherson, Hillsboro.

Lot 2309 – People – First, Beverly McPherson, Hillsboro.

Lot 2312 – Any ceramic not listed – First, Beverly McPherson, Hillsboro.

Class 24 – Wreaths-non Holiday

Lot 2401 – Grapevine – First, Vicki Stout, Hillsboro.

Class 25 – Christmas Items

Lot 2501 – Wreath – First, Cathy Schrimper, Hillsboro.

Lot 2502 – Swag – First, Linda Rhonemus, Lynchburg.

Lot 2503 – Centerpiece – First, Vicki Stout, Hillsboro.

Lot 2504 – Tree ornament – First, Dorothy Gurtzweiler, Wilmington; second, Janice McCalla, Hillsboro; third, Mary Cyrus, Highland.

Lot 2505 – Tree ornament sets – First, Vicki Stout, Hillsboro; second, Cathy Schrimper, Hillsboro; third, Janice McCalla, Hillsboro.

Lot 2506 – Stocking – First, Beverly McPherson, Hillsboro.

Lot 2507 – Treeskirt – First, Beverly McPherson, Hillsboro.

Lot 2509 – Santa Claus item – First, Cathy Schrimper, Hillsboro; second, Mary Cyrus, Highland.

Lot 2514 – Christmas bazaar items – First, Deborah Hirsch, Wilmington.

Lot 2516 – Any Christmas item not listed – First, Janice McCalla, Hillsboro; second, Beverly McPherson, Hillsboro; third, Jerri Stewart, Winchester.

Class 27 – Holidays Other Than Christmas

Lot 2701 – Door decorations – First, Melanie Foxx, Hillsboro; second, Janice McCalla, Hillsboro.

Lot 2705 – Plastic canvas item – First, Janice McCalla, Hillsboro.

Lot 2708 – Wood item – First, Linda Rhonemus, Lynchburg; second, Melanie Foxx, Hillsboro.

Lot 2712 – Any holiday item not listed – First, Melanie Foxx, Hillsboro.

Class 32 – Beads

Lot 3201 – Earrings – First, Jerri Stewart, Winchester.

Lot 3202 – Necklace – First, Jerri Stewart, Winchester.

Lot 3212 – Any beaded item not listed – First, Jerri Stewart, Winchester.

Class 33 – Miscellenous

Lot 3301 – Macrame – First, Jerri Stewart, Winchester.

Lot 3304 – Stained Glass – First, Scott Gallimore, Hillsboro; second, Peter Klein, Hillsboro.

Lot 3305 – Calligraphy – First, Ronald Friend, Leesburg.

Lot 3307 – Painted gourds – First, Linda Rhonemus, Lynchburg; second, Jerri Stewart, Winchester.

Lot 3308 – Bazaar items – First, Shirley Guillermin, Sardinia.

Lot 3310 – Woodworking – First, Peter Klein, Hillsboro; second, Jay Roler, Sardinia.

Lot 3311 – Heritage crafts – First, Tena Roler, Sardinia; second, Shirley Guillermin, Sardinia.

Lot 3312 – 8 items no larger than 2×2 each – First, Linda Rhonemus, Lynchburg.

Lot 3313 – Decorated gourd, new variety – First, Ronald Friend, Leesburg; second, Jerri Stewart, Winchester.

Lot 3314 – Any misc.not listed – First, Peter Klein, Hillsboro; second,Melanie Foxx, Hillsboro; third, Mary Cyrus, Highland.

Department 11 – Fine Arts

Class 1 – Best Awards

Lot 1 – Best Use of Color – First, Elaine Morris, Hillsboro.

Lot 2 – Best Drawing – Miranda Butler, Hillsboro.

Class A1 – Oils & Acrylics

Lot 103 – Still Life – First, Jenny Juillerat, Hillsboro; second, Jerri Stewart, Winchester; third, Mary Cyrus, Highland.

Lot 104 – Landscape – First, Francine Frank, Hillsboro; second, Mary Cyrus, Highland.

Lot 105 – Seascape – First, Joy Meeker, New Vienna; second, Francine Frank, Hillsboro; third, Joy Meeker, New Vienna.

Class A2 – Watercolor & Acrylics

Lot 201 – Portrait or animal – First, Joy Meeker, New Vienna.

Lot 202 – Still life – First, Joy Meeker, New Vienna; second, Joy Meeker, New Vienna.

Lot 203 – Landscape – First, Jenny Juillerat, Hillsboro; second, Joy Meeker, New Vienna; third, Francine Frank, Hillsboro.

Lot 204 – Seascape – First, Joy Meeker, New Vienna; second, Francine Frank, Hillsboro; third, Darryl Frost, Lynchburg.

Class A3 – Pastels & Charcoals

Lot 302 – Animal – First, Elaine Morris, Hillsboro; second, Elaine Morris, Hillsboro.

Lot 304 – First, Kait Kisling, Hillsboro; second, Elaine Morris, Hillsboro; third, Jenny Juillerat, Hillsboro.

Class A4 – Colored Pencils

Lot 401 – Any subject – First, Joy Meeker, New Vienna; second, Elaine Morris, Hillsboro; third, Elaine Morris, Hillsboro.

Class A5 – Pen & Ink

Lot 501 – Any subject – First, Jerri Stewart, Winchester; second, Mary Cyrus, Highland.

Class A6 – Pencil

Lot 602 – Animal – Third, Mary Cyrus, Highland.

Lot 603 – Still life – Second, Jerri Stewart, Winchester.

Class A7 – Other

Lot 701 – Any media/subject – First, Peter Klein, Hillsboro; second, Scott Gallimore, Hillsboro; third, Elaine Morris, Hillsboro.

Class P08 – Oils & Acrylics

Lot 801 – Portrait or animal – First, Tanya Hendrix, Hillsboro.

Lot 803 – Landscape or seascape – First, Kimberlee Giordano, Mount Orab; second, Judy Mason, Leesburg; third, Judy Mason, Leesburg.

Class P09 – Watercolor & Acrylics

Lot 902 – Still life – First, Kimberlee Giordano, Mount Orab.

Lot 903 – Landscape or seascape – First, Kimberlee Giordano, Mount Orab; second, Judy Mason, Leesburg; third, Judy Mason, Leesburg.

Class P10 – Pastels & Charcoals

Lot 1002 – Animal – First, Kimberlee Giordano, Mount Orab.

Class P11 – Pen & Ink

Lot 1101 – Any subject – First, Kimberlee Giordano, Mount Orab.

Class P12 – Pencils & Colored Pencils

Lot 1201 – Any subject – First, Kimberlee Giordano, Mount Orab.

Class P13 – Other

Lot 1301 – Any media/subject – First, Tanya Hendrix, Hillsboro; second, Tanya Hendrix,

Hillsboro; third, Jerri Stewart, Winchester.

Class S14 – Oils & Acrylics

Lot 1401 – Any subject – First, Reaghan Kelley, Hillsboro; second, Shelby Igo, Sardinia.

Class S15 – Watercolor & Acrylics

Lot 1501 – Portrait or animal – First, Madalyn Ross, Hillsboro.

Lot 1503 – Landscape or seascape – First, Grace Matthews, Leesburg; second, Morgan Hamer, Xenia; third, Grace Matthews, Leesburg.

Class S16 – Pastels

Lot 1503 – Still life – First, Cylee Bratton, Sardinia.

Class S17 – Colored Pencils

Lot 1701 – Portrait or animal – Second, Grace Matthews, Leesburg; third, Grace Matthews, Leesburg.

Class S18 – Pen/Ink/Calligraphy/Lettering

Lot 1801 – First, Madalyn Ross, Hillsboro; second, Madalyn Ross, Hillsboro; third, Cylee Bratton, Sardinia.

Class S21 – Abstract

Lot 2101 – Any media/subject – First, India Williams, Hillsboro; second, Cylee Bratton, Sardinia.

Class S23 – Markers

Lot 2301 –Any subject – First, India Williams, Hillsboro; second, Reaghan Kelley, Hillsboro; third, Reaghan Kelley, Hillsboro.

Class S24 – Cartooning/Caricature

Lot 2401 – Any subject – First, Morgan Hamer, Xenia; third, Cylee Bratton, Sardinia.

Class S26 – Scratch Board

Lot 2601 – Any subject – First, Cylee Bratton, Sardinia; second, Cylee Bratton, Sardinia.

Class S27 – Oils & Acrylics

Lot 2701 – Any subject – First, Evelyn Roehm, Hillsboro; second, Evelyn Roehm, Hillsboro.

Class S28 – Watercolor & Acrylics

Lot 2801 – Portrait or animal – First, Evelyn Roehm, Hillsboro.

Lot 2802 – Still life – First, Shelby Bieler, Hillsboro; second, Katherine Alexander, Hillsboro; third, Emelia Roehm, Hillsboro.

Lot 2803 – Landscape or seascape – First, Miranda Butler, Hillsboro; second, Emelia Roehm, Hillsboro; third, Evelyn Roehm, Hillsboro.

Class S29 – Pastels

Lot 2901 – Portrait or animal – Second, Saige Igo, Sardinia.

Lot 2902 – Still life – Third, Miranda Butler, Hillsboro.

Class S30 – Colored Pencils

Lot 3001 – Portrait – Third, Katherine Alexander, Hillsboro.

Lot 3002 – Animal – First, Evelyn Roehm, Hillsboro; second, Evelyn Roehm, Hillsboro.

Lot 3003 – Still life – First, Miranda Butler, Hillsboro; second, Emelia Roehm, Hillsboro.

Lot 3004 – Landscape or seascape – First, Katherine Alexander, Hillsboro.

Class S31 – Pen & Ink

Lot 3101 – Any subject – First, Miranda Butler, Hillsboro; third, Jhett Watson, Bainbridge.

Class S32 – Pencil

Lot 3201 – Portrait – First, Zane Matthews, Leesburg; third, Shelby Bieler, Hillsboro.

Lot 3202 – Animal – First, Miranda Butler, Hillsboro; second, Zane Matthews, Leesburg.

Lot 3204 – Landscape or seascape – First, Zane Matthews, Leesburg.

Class S34 – Abstract

Lot 3401 – Any media/subject – First, Saige Igo, Sardinia.

Class S35 – Other

Lot 3501 – Any medium – First, Evelyn Roehm, Hillsboro; second, Ashlyn Bellamy, Leesburg; third, Miranda Butler, Hillsboro.

Class S38 – Cartooning/Caricature

Lot 3801 – Any medium – First, Miranda Butler, Hillsboro.

Class S39 – Computer Graphic Design

Lot 3901 – Any subject – Second, Miranda Butler, Hillsboro.

Class S41 – Oils & Acrylics

Lot 4101 – Any subject – First, Joel Matthews, Leesburg; second, Carey Skeens, Hillsboro; third, Carey Skeens, Hillsboro.

Class S42 – Watercolor

Lot 4201 – Any subject – First, Carey Skeens, Hillsboro; second, Lydia Millard, Hillsboro; third, Gabriel Michael, Hillsboro; fourth, Natalie Burnett, Hillsboro; fifth, Kenley Juillerat, Winchester.

Class S43 – Pastels & Crayons

Lot 4301 – Pastels – First, Kyleigh Shoemaker, Greenfield; second, Blaine Gard, Hillsboro.

Lot 4302 – Crayons – First, Lydia Millard, Hillsboro; second, Blake Walters, Leesburg; third, Natalie Burnett, Hillsboro.

Class S44 – Colored Pencils

Lot 4401 – People – First, Kyleigh Shoemaker, Greenfield; second, Blake Walters, Leesburg; third, Leighanna Roberds, Hillsboro.

Lot 4402 – Animals – First, Brynne Holsted, Hillsboro; second, Blake Walters, Leesburg; third, Gabriel Mattews, Leesburg.

Lot 4403 – Still life – First, Kyleigh Shoemaker, Greenfield.

Lot 4404 – Landscape – First, Lucas Pollard, Sardinia; second, Laycee Watson, Bainbridge.

Class S45 – Pencil

Lot 4501 – People or animals – First, Kyleigh Shoemaker, Greenfield; second, Blake Walters, Leesburg; third, Leighanna Roberds, Hillsboro.

Lot 4502 – Still life or landscapes – First, Kyleigh Shoemaker, Greenfield; second, Kenley Juillerat, Winchester; third, Gabriel Michael, Hillsboro.

Class S46 – Markers

Lot 4601- People – Fourth, Blaine Gard, Hillsboro.

Lot 4602 – Animals – First, Tremaine Clark, Hillsboro; second, Gabriel Michael, Hillsboro.

Lot 4603 – Still life/other – First, Carey Skeens, Hillsboro; second, Blake Walters, Leesburg; third, Jude Michael, Hillsboro.

Lot 4604 – Landscape/other – First, Charlie Bratton, Sardinia; second, Blake Shawhan, Hillsboro; third, Milo Greenwood, Winchester.

Class S47 – Pen/Ink/Scratch Board

Lot 4701 – Any subject – First, Kyleigh Shoemaker, Greenfield.

Class S48 – Collage

Lot 4801 – Any subject – First, Ryan Gobin, Mowrystown; second, Blake Walters, Leesburg; third, Charlie Bratton, Sardinia.

Class S50 – Cartooning or Other

Lot 5001 – Any subject – First, Kyleigh Shoemaker, Greenfield; second, Joel Matthews, Leesburg.

Class S51 – Other Incl. 3 Dimensional Art

Lot 5101 – Any subject – First, Joel Matthews, Leesburg; second, Blaire Gard, Hillsboro; third, Rooney Wical, Hillsboro.