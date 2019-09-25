Following are results from 2019 Highland County Fair as provided by the Highland County Agricultural Society. More results will be forthcoming as space permits.

Department 17 – Quilts

Class 1 – Antique

Lot 101 – Antique quilt – First, Lara Hamilton, Hillsboro; second, Janelle Rockey, Hillsboro.

Class 2 – Appliqued

Lot 201 – Hand quilted – First, Janelle Rockey, Hillsboro.

Class 4 – Pieced

Lot 401 – Hand pieced, hand quilted – First, Lara Hamilton, Hillsboro.

Lot 403 – Machine pieced, hand quilted – First, Lara Hamilton, Hillsboro.

Lot 404 – Machine pieced, machine quilted – First, Lara Hamilton, Hillsboro.

Class 5 – Smaller Sizes

Lot 503 – Wall hanging hand quilted – First, Lara Hamilton, Hillsboro.

Lot 504 – Wall hanging machine quilted – First, Vicki Stout, Hillsboro.

Lot 505 – Any quilted item not listed – First, Lara Hamilton, Hillsboro.

Class 6 – Miscellaneous

Lot 601 – Pillow – First, Jerri Stewart, Winchester; second, Mary Cyrus, Highland.

Lot 605 – Quilted Tabletopper/place mats – First, Vicki Stout, Hillsboro.

Lot 606 – Any quilted item not named – First, Alice Teeters, Leesburg.

Class 7 – Sewing-Clothing

Lot 702 – Child’s dress – First, Jerri Stewart, Winchester.

Lot 704 – Ladies dress – First, Sydney Hamilton, Hillsboro.

Lot 706 – Blouse or shirt – First, Katie Cook, Hillsboro.

Lot 708 – Costume – First, Kyah Chaney, Hillsboro; second, Lara Hamilton, Hillsboro.

Lot 709 – Any clothing item not named – First, Lara Hamilton, Hillsboro; second, Katie Cook, Hillsboro; third, Kyah Chaney, Hillsboro.

Class 9 – Polar Fleece

Lot 908 – Any fleece not listed above – First, Lara Hamilton, Hillsboro.

Class 10 – Home (no quilting)

Lot 1001 – Pillow – First, Mary Cyrus, Highland; second, Jerri Stewart, Winchester.

Lot 1005 – Tied comforter – First, Sydney Hamilton, Hillsboro.

Lot 1006 – any sewn item for home not listed – First, Jerri Stewart, Winchester.

Department 18 – Culinary

Class 1 – Yeast Breads

Lot 101 – White – First, Lara Hamilton, Hillsboro; second, Beverly McPherson, Hillsboro.

Lot 102 – Wheat – First, Susan Emery, Sardinia; second, Lara Hamilton, Hillsboro; third, Beverly McPherson, Hillsboro.

Lot 103 – Raisin – First, Linda Rhonemus, Lynchburg; second, Lara Hamilton, Hillsboro.

Lot 104 – 12 cloverleaf rolls – First, Linda Rhonemus, Lynchburg; second, Karen Waits, Lynchburg; third, Beverly McPherson, Hillsboro.

Lot 105 – Pan rolls-12 – First, Michelle Watters, Hillsboro; second, Beverly McPherson, Hillsboro; third, Linda Rhonemus, Hillsboro.

Lot 106 – Sweet rolls-12 – First, Linda Rhonemus, Lynchburg; second, Karen Waits, Lynchburg; third, Lara Hamilton, Hillsboro.

Lot 107 – Coffee cake – First, Linda Rhonemus, Lynchburg; second, Lara Hamilton, Hillsboro.

Lot 109 – Any yeast bread not listed – First, Lara Hamilton, Hillsboro; second, Linda Rhonemus, Lynchburg; third, Karen Waits, Lynchburg.

Class 2 – Quick Breads

Lot 201 – Fruit muffins-12 – First, Michelle Watters, Hillsboro; second, Ruth Ann Richey, Hillsboro.

Lot 202 – 12 biscuits – First, Shirley Shepherd, West Union; second, Michelle Watters, Hillsboro; third, Beverly McPherson, Hillsboro.

Lot 203 – Corn bread – First, Mary Cyrus, Highland; second, Michelle Watters, Hillsboro; third, Beverly McPherson, Hillsboro.

Lot 204 – Banana nut bread – First, Karen Waits, Lynchburg.

Lot 205 – Zucchini bread – First, Ruth Ann Richey, Hillsboro; second, Donna Shelton, Lynchburg; third, Michelle Watters, Hillsboro.

Lot 206 – Pumpkin bread – First, Donna Shelton, Lynchburg; second, Sydney Hamilton, Hillsboro.

Lot 207 – Gingerbread – First, Deborah Hirsch, Wilmington; second, Janice McCalla, Hillsboro; third, Beverly McPherson, Hillsboro.

Lot 208 – Coffee cake – First, Karen Waits, Lynchbug; second, Deborah Hirsch, Wilmington; third, Beverly McPherson, Hillsboro.

Class 3 – Cakes

Lot 301 – White – First, Beverly McPherson, Hillsboro; second, Janice McCalla, Hillsboro; third, Diana Stephan, Hillsboro.

Lot 302 – Angel food-no icing – First, Karen Waits, Lynchburg; second, Linda Rhonemus, Lynchburg; third, Beverly McPherson, Hillsboro.

Lot 303 – German chocolate – First, Karen Waits, Lynchburg; second, Diana Stephan, Hillsboro.

Lot 304 – Chocolate – First, Janice McCalla, Hillsboro; second, Karen Waits, Lynchburg; third, Diana Stephan, Hillsboro.

Lot 305 – Apple – First, Shirley Guillermin, Sardinia.

Lot 306 – Jam or spice – First, Linda Rhonemus, Lynchburg; second, Michelle Watters, Hillsboro; third, Karen Waits, Lynchburg.

Lot 307 – Pineapple upside down, uniced – First, Deborah Hirsch, Wilmington; second, Beverly McPherson, Hillsboro; third, Deborah Hirsch, Wilmington.

Lot 308 – Spice cake – First, Janice McCalla, Hillsboro; second, Karen Waits, Lynchburg.

Lot 309 – Carrot – First, Susan Emery, Sardinia; second, Linda Rhonemus, Lynchburg.

Lot 310 – Roll, any filling – First, Linda Rhonemus, Lynchburg.

Lot 311 – Bundt – First, Karen Waits, Lynchburg.

Lot 312 – Cupcakes – First, Janelle Rockey, Hillsboro; second, Diana Stephan, Hillsboro; third, Michelle Watters, Hillsboro.

Lot 313 – Any cake not listed – First, Janelle Rockey, Hillsboro; second, Linda Rhonemus, Lynchburg; third, Karen Waits, Lynchburg.

Class 4 – Pies

Lot 401 – Apple – First, Zelda Karnes, Hillsboro; second, Michelle Watters, Hillsboro; third, Diane Stephan, Hillsboro.

Lot 402 – Cherry – First, Karen Waits, Lynchburg; seccond, Diana Stephan, Hillsboro; third, Theresa Luschek, Hillsboro.

Lot 403 – Blackberry – First, Diana Stephan, Hillsboro; second, Michelle Watters, Hillsboro; third, Karen Waits, Lynchburg.

Lot 404 – Raspberry – First, Karen Waits, Lynchburg; second, Hurd Latimer, Hillsboro.

Lot 406 – Rhubarb – First, Zelda Karnes, Hillsboro; second, Theresa Luschek, Hillsboro.

Lot 407 – Pecan – First, Theresa Luschek, Hillsboro; second, Erin Rhonemus, Hillsboro; third, Janice McCalla, Hillsboro.

Lot 408 – Peach – First, Zelda Karnes, Hillsboro; second, Diana Stephan, Hillsboro; third, Karen Waits, Lynchburg.

Lot 409 – Strawberry – First, Diana Stephan, Hillsboro; second, Michelle Clark, Hillsboro; third, Karen Waits, Lynchburg.

Lot 410 – Any fruit pie not listed – First, Diana Stephan, Hillsboro; second, Karen Waits, Lynchburg; third, Theresa Luschek, Hillsboro.

Class 5 – Professional Decorated Cakes

Lot 501 – Wedding – First, Beverly McPherson, Hillsboro.

Lot 502 – Quarter sheet – First, Beverly McPherson, Hillsboro.

Lot 503 – Quarter sheet designer – First, Beverly McPherson, Hillsboro.

Lot 504 – 8 inch round or square – First, Beverly McPherson, Hillsboro.

Lot 505 – Cupcakes – First, Beverly McPherson, Hillsboro.

Lot 506 – Cookies – First, Beverly McPherson, Hillsboro.

Class 6 – Amateur Decorated Cakes

Lot 601 – Wedding – First, Dawna Waters, Greenfield.

Lot 603 – Quarter sheet designer – First, Karen Waits, Lynchburg.

Lot 604 – 8 inch round or square – First, Naomi Waters, Greenfield.

Lot 605 – Cupcakes – First, Linda Rhonemus, Lynchburg.

Lot 606 – Cookies – First, Linda Rhonemus, Lynchburg.

Class 7 – Cookies

Lot 701 – Sugar – First, Diana Stephan, Hillsboro; second, Linda Rhonemus, Lynchburg.

Lot 702 – Plain chocolate chip – First, Shirley Guillermin, Sardinia; second, Susan Emery, Sardinia; third, Diana Stephan, Hillsboro.

Lot 703 – Oatmeal plain – First, Sydney Hamilton, Hillsboro; second, Diana Stephan, Hillsboro; third, Linda Rhonemus, Lynchburg.

Lot 704 – Peanut butter – First, Michelle Watters, Hillsboro; second, Janelle Rockey, Hillsboro; third, Ronald Friend, Leesburg.

Lot 705 – Ginger – First, Linda Rhonemus, Lynchburg.

Lot 707 – Date Nut – First, Susan Emery, Sardinia; second, Ruth Ann Richey, Hillsboro.

Lot 708 – Filled – First, Karen Waits, Lynchburg; second, Ruth Ann Richey, Hillsboro.

Lot 709 – Brownies-nuts and iced – First, Beverly McPherson, Hillsboro; second, Karen Waits, Lynchburg.

Lot 710 – Brownies-plain – First, Beverly McPherson, Hillsboro; second, Janice McCalla,

Hillsboro.

Lot 711 – Any cookie not listed – First, Beverly McPherson, Hillsboro; second, Diana Stephan, Hillsboro; third, Dawna Waters, Greenfield.

Class 8 – Candies

Lot 801 – Plain chocolate fudge – First, Mary Cyrus, Highland; second, Karen Waits, Lynchburg; third, Beverly McPherson, Hillsboro.

Lot 802 – Chocolate fudge with nuts – First, Karen Waits, Lynchburg; second, Beverly McPherson, Hillsboro; third, Michelle Watters, Hillsboro.

Lot 803 – Plain vanilla fudge – First, Beverly McPherson, Hillsboro; second, Karen Waits, Lynchburg.

Lot 804 – Plain peanut butter fudge – First, Mary Cyrus, Highland; second, Janice McCalla, Hillsboro; third, Michelle Watters, Hillsboro.

Lot 805 – Peanut brittle – First, Janice McCalla, Hillsboro; second, Donna Shelton, Lynchburg; third, Linda Rhonemus, Lynchburg.

Lot 807 – Divinity – First, Karen Waits, Lynchburg; second, Beverly McPherson, Hillsboro.

Lot 810 – Any candy not listed – First, Linda Rhonemus, Lynchburg; second, Michelle Watters, Hillsboro; third, Beverly McPherson, Hillsboro.

Class 9 – Vegetables

Lot 901 – Green beans – First, Tena Roler, Sardinia; second, Melanie Foxx, Hillsboro; third, Holly Shepherd, West Union.

Lot 906 – Carrots – First, Melanie Foxx, Hillsboro.

Lot 907 – Beets – First, Melanie Foxx, Hillsboro.

Class 10 – Fruits

Lot 1004 – Peaches – First, Linda Rhonemus, Lynchburg.

Lot 1005 – Pears – First, Daphne Watson, Bainbridge.

Class 11 – Sauces

Lot 1101 – Apple – First, April Breakfield, Greenfield.

Lot 1102 – Pizza – First, Melanie Foxx, Hillsboro.

Lot 1103 – Chili – First, Janelle Rockey, Hillsboro.

Lot 1104 – Spaghetti – First, Melanie Foxx, Hillsboro.

Lot 1105 – Salsa – First, Janelle Rockey, Hillsboro; second, Daphne Watson, Bainbridge; third, Melanie Foxx, Hillsboro.

Class 12 – Juices

Lot 1201 – Tomato – First, Tena Roler, Sardinia; second, Melanie Foxx, Hillsboro.

Class 13 – Jellies

Lot 1301 – Apple – First, Linda Rhonemus, Lynchburg.

Lot 1302 – Blackberry – First, Melanie Foxx, Hillsboro.

Lot 1305 – Plum – First, Linda Rhonemus, Lynchburg.

Lot 1306 – Raspberry – First, Linda Rhonemus, Lynchburg.

Lot 1309 – Any jelly not listed – First, Linda Rhonemus, Lynchburg; second, Melanie Foxx, Hillsboro.

Class 14 – Jams or Preserves

Lot 1401 – Blackberry – First, Linda Rhonemus, Lynchburg.

Lot 1402 – Cherry – First, Linda Rhonemus, Lynchburg.

Lot 1406 – Pear – First, Linda Rhonemus, Lynchburg.

Lot 1407 – Raspberry – First, Hurd Latimer, Hillsboro.

Lot 1408 – Strawberry – First, Linda Rhonemus, Lynchburg; second, Hurd Latimer, Hillsboro.

Lot 1411 – Any jam/preserve not listed – First, Linda Rhonemus, Lynchburg.

Class 15 – Butters

Lot 1501 – Apple – First, April Breakfield, Greenfield.

Lot 1504 – Pear – First, Daphne Watson, Bainbridge.

Lot 1507 – Any butter not listed – First, April Breakfield, Greenfield.

Class 16 – Pickles

Lot 1611 – Any pickle not listed – First, Melanie Foxx, Hillsboro.

Class 18 – Honey

Lot 1801 – Honey-extracted – First, Linda Rhonemus, Lynchbbug.

Class 19 – Miscellaneous

Lot 1902 – Herb vinegar – First, Shirley Guillermin, Sardinia.

Lot 1903 – Live herbs – First, Michelle Clark, Hillsboro.

Lot 1904 – Dry noodles – First, Tina Roler, Sardinia.

Lot 1908 – Caramel corn – First, Linda Rhonemus, Lynchburg.

Class 20 – Junior Division Cookies

Lot 2001 – 5-8 years – First, Nake Breakfield, Greenfield; second, Leah Shepherd, West Union.

Lot 2002 – 9-12 years – First, Joslyn Rockey, Hillsboro.

Lot 2003 – 13-18 years – First, Allison Rockey, Hillsboro; second, Sydney Hamilton, Hillsboro; third, Hayden Breakfield, Greenfield.