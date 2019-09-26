Hillsboro FFA shows poultry at fair

During the week of the Highland County Fair the Hillsboro FFA Chapter had several members participate in the poultry shows. They participated in showmanship, the skillathon, and showing their chickens. The members who participated were Serena Humphrey, Trinity Edenfield, Allie Crago, Ryan Mau and Makenzie Griffith.

In showmanship, the participants must show their skills in performance. In the skillathon, the participants must answer questions regarding the animal they are showing. And finally, when showing their chickens, the chickens are judged on their breed’s traits such as structural correctness.

Serena Humphrey, a sophomore member of the Hillsboro FFA Chapter, received Grand Champion in her weight class and Reserve Champion for her division.

Trinity Edenfield, a freshman member, received first place in her showmanship class and second in her division for showmanship. She also received first in egg judging and team avian bowl.

Allie Crago also did well and spoke about her time showing: “I’m excited that I got first in my weight class and reserve champion in my division. I learned a lot more about chickens and had fun.”

Overall, the five members of the Hillsboro FFA who participated in poultry showing did well.

Submitted by Katie Craig, Hillsboro FFA.

Allie Crago exhibits her chickens at the 2019 Highland County Fair. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/09/web1_Chickens.jpg Allie Crago exhibits her chickens at the 2019 Highland County Fair. Submitted photo