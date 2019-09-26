SATH Cutie Pet winners

Winners from the SATH Cutie Pet contest at the 2019 Highland County Fair are pictured, from left, second place winner — Luna, owner Kaylee Earley; first place winner — Madisom, owner Sheila Dyer; third place winner — Yami (absent in photo), owner Clay Chaney. The Cutie Pie and Cutie Pet contestests raised more than $2,500 for KAMP Dovetail.
Winners from the SATH Cutie Pet contest at the 2019 Highland County Fair are pictured, from left, second place winner — Luna, owner Kaylee Earley; first place winner — Madisom, owner Sheila Dyer; third place winner — Yami (absent in photo), owner Clay Chaney. The Cutie Pie and Cutie Pet contestests raised more than $2,500 for KAMP Dovetail.