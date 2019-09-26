Meet the Leadership Highland class of 2019-20

The second annual class of Leadership Highland met on Sept. 25, at Rocky Fork State Park for their leadership retreat.

Class members of the 2019-20 class of Leadership Highland are Blaine Williams, Jacob Alexander, Scott Lewis, Bill Davis, Mel McKenzie, Amatha Farrens, Courtney Gallimore, Amanda Hall, Jim Tomko and Scott Hopf.

During the leadership retreat, class members learned about leadership strengths and their leadership styles. Matthew Bourne of Rocky Fork State Park met with the class to discuss the operation of Paint Creek and Rocky Fork state parks. Lane Johnson, Rocky Fork State Park naturalist, guided the class on an afternoon kayaking excursion on Rocky Fork Lake, where participants received a lesson in kayaking safety and wildlife and aquatic species identification.

The next meeting of Leadership, which will highlight local agriculture, will be held at the end of October.

For more information about Leadership Highland or OSU Extension programming, contact the Extension office at 937-393-1918.

Brooke Beam, Ph.D. is an agriculture and natural resources/community development dducator, College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences, OSU Extension Highland County.