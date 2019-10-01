Gordmans hiring seasonal employees

Apparel and home decor retailer Gordmans is currently hiring hundreds of seasonal associates across the country to accommodate the upcoming holiday shopping season and will host a job fair at each of its 158 store locations on Wednesday, Oct. 9 from 3-8 p.m.

Gordmans is seeking friendly, helpful and guest-focused seasonal sales associates, stockroom associates and cashiers to deliver on its commitment to provide the best shopping experience possible for guests during the exciting holiday shopping season.

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply online at gordmans.com/holidayhiring and invited to attend a job fair at their local Gordmans store.

A job fair will be held at the Gordmans location on North High Street in Hillsboro from 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9.

Seasonal jobs at Gordmans provide flexible schedules and an associate discount on Gordmans’ trend-right merchandise for the entire family.

Submitted by Collin Ruane, media liaison for Gordmans.