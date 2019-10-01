Samantha school holds annual reunion

On Sept. 15 at the Samantha Friends Church, after a delicious carry-in meal, 19 alumni and 10 guests were present to hear a story Neil Milner had sent in about his dad, Arthur Milner.

Art Milner was not only the superintendent of the Samantha school back when it housed students from all 12 grades, but he was also the girls basketball coach. As a coach, Art Milner let his girls wear shorts instead of bloomers, which was frowned upon until the girls won their tournament.

Norma Gray Edwards, filling in for Sheila Caldwell Parshall who was recovering from an auto accident, also told of alumni that could not attend the school reunion, but wanted to give their greetings. Alumni then shared their life’s story since their Samantha school days.

Next year’s reunion will be held at 1 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Samantha Friends Church.

Submitted by Richard Edwards.

Alumni attending the Samantha Penn Township School reunion included (front row, l-r) Hugh Fenner, Ruth Ann Carey Ashley, Linda Ashley Lucas, Lulubelle Snider Teeters, Janice Snider Teeters, Norma Gray Edwards, David Luck and Merlin Meddock; (back row, l-r) Larry Jones, Tom Caldwell, Tom Henson, Richard Graves, Garnett Holt Wilkin, Jim Teeters, Judy Bailey Missildine, Donna Osborne, Carol Patton Dunlap, Roger Huffman and Sheila Caldwell Parshall.