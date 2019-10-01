Highland SWCD Poster Contest winners

Students from all the Highland County public middle schools were given an opportunity to design a poster with the theme “Life in the Soil: Dig Deeper” for the Highland Soil and Water District annual Poster Contest.

The posters were created on paper grocery bags donated by Hillsboro Kroger. The top three poster winners from each school received a Highland Soil and Water Conservation District cinch bag donated by the conservation district. Each of the top school posters were then judged for the overall top five county poster winners, which will receive cash awards during the Highland SWCD’s 77th Annual Meeting on Oct. 10 at the Ponderosa Banquet Center in Hillsboro.

The county poster cash awards are sponsored by the Highland County Farm Bureau. The 2019 County Conservation Poster Contest winners are: first place, Asher Faust from Lynchburg-Clay; second place, Kara Deatley from Bright Local; third place, Rylee Sowders from Fairfield; fourth place, Gavin Isaacs from Hillsboro; and fifth place, Avery Murphy from Greenfield.

Submitted by Pam Bushelman, Highland SWCD district operations manager.

The poster contest winners from Bright Local Middle School included, from left, Conner Wiscaver, Iceces McKeever and Kara Deatley. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/10/web1_Bright-Local-MS-2.jpg The poster contest winners from Bright Local Middle School included, from left, Conner Wiscaver, Iceces McKeever and Kara Deatley. Submitted photo The poster contest winners from Fairfield Middle School included, from left, Rylee Sowders, Jaeden Olivia Drury and Brody Fauber. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/10/web1_Fairfield-MS-2.jpg The poster contest winners from Fairfield Middle School included, from left, Rylee Sowders, Jaeden Olivia Drury and Brody Fauber. Submitted photo The poster contest winners from Greenfield Middle School included, from left, Kaleb Fryer, Karlee McGlone and Avery Murphy. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/10/web1_Greenfield-2.jpg The poster contest winners from Greenfield Middle School included, from left, Kaleb Fryer, Karlee McGlone and Avery Murphy. Submitted photo The poster contest winners from Hillsboro Middle School included, from left, Hannah Alhers, Gavin Isaacs and Jonah Wilson. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/10/web1_Hillsboro-MS-2.jpg The poster contest winners from Hillsboro Middle School included, from left, Hannah Alhers, Gavin Isaacs and Jonah Wilson. Submitted photo The poster contest winners from Lynchburg-Clay Middle School included, from left, Asher Faust, Jack Prudy-Wylie and Brianna Sprik. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/10/web1_Lynchburg-Clay-MS-2.jpg The poster contest winners from Lynchburg-Clay Middle School included, from left, Asher Faust, Jack Prudy-Wylie and Brianna Sprik. Submitted photo