McClain wins county soils contest

On Sept. 24, 33 members of the McClain FFA Chapter participated and won first place in the Highland County Ag Soils contest, and 13 members participated in the Highland County Urban Soils contest.

During the contest members had to judge surface and subsurface soil, shoot slope, and assess the pit conditions. The members that will be moving on to the district ag soils contest are Richie Lester, Alex Snyder, Lucas Jansen, Noah Reeves, Brogen Villars and Natalie Rolfe.

The members that will be moving on to the district urban soils contest are Josie Crabtree, Caleb Cook, Emalee Montgomery, Sarah Snyder, Blythe Bolender and Cate Willis.

Richie Lester received high individual in the ag soils contest and Caleb Cook received high individual in urban soils.

Submitted by Holly Badgley.