WC offers degree holders unique opportunity

Wilmington College is offering Ohio associate degree holders a chance at unprecedented access to attaining their bachelor’s degrees through 100 percent funding of their tuition, fees, room and board at WC.

Select transfer students from Ohio’s 23 two-year colleges will be eligible for this windfall.

The few chosen to attend WC with no direct, out-of-pocket costs will have excelled academically (minimum 2.75 grade point average), met WC’s entrance requirements and have demonstrated the highest financial need based on their completion of the FAFSA form.

Wilmington College is using this promotion to introduce its Transfer Opportunity Initiative, which is designed for all transfer students from Ohio’s community colleges to pursue their bachelor’s degree at a most affordable cost. Also eligible are Ohio residents who earned associate’s degrees at out-of-state schools.

The college recognizes that transfer students stay in school and graduate at a higher rate than first-time freshmen. Graduates of most Associate of Arts and Associate of Science programs enjoy a nearly seamless transfer process to becoming Wilmington College students.

Students enrolling at WC via the Transfer Opportunity Initiative will become a cohort comprising a “living-learning community” in which they live in the same residence hall and together engage in service projects and attend campus events. Most should be able to complete their bachelor’s degrees in four semesters.

This initiative is mission-driven as WC endeavors to make higher education accessible to students with the desire to continue building their educational foundation for a life of service and success.

U.S. News & World Report recently ranked WC 17th among the 12-state Midwest Region’s “Top Performers on Social Mobility” for enrolling and graduating large proportions of economically disadvantaged students.

WC President Jim Reynolds said the college wishes to enhance its partnership with the state’s community colleges and be recognized by them as a transfer-friendly institution.

“We value the education students receive at two-year schools and we also understand that each transfer student is unique,” he said. “We want to offer these students access to an affordable, private college education.”

Throughout this fall, Wilmington College representatives will be visiting two-year college campuses to share information about this opportunity. Interested students can visit the college’s website at www.wilmington.edu or gain additional information by contacting Heather Miller, assistant director of admission/senior transfer admission counselor, at 937-481-2426.

Submitted by Randall Sarvis, senior director of public relations, Wilmington College.