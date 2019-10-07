Community Care named honors recipient

Community Care Hospice has been named a 2019 Hospice Honors recipient by HEALTHCAREfirst. Hospice Honors is a prestigious program that recognizes hospices providing the highest level of quality as measured from the caregiver’s point of view.

“We are excited to recognize the 2019 Hospice Honors recipients for their hard work and dedication to providing exceptional care,” said Misty Skinner, executive vice president of services at HEALTHCAREfirst. “I congratulate Community Care Hospice on its success in achieving this highest of honors.”

Award criteria were based on Hospice CAHPS survey results for an evaluation period of October 2017 through September 2018. Award recipients were identified by evaluating performance on a set of 24 quality indicator measures. Performance scores were aggregated from all completed surveys and were compared on a question-by-question basis to a National Performance Score calculated from all hospices contained in the HEALTHCAREfirst’s Hospice CAHPS database.

Hospice Honors recipients include those hospices scoring above the HEALTHCAREfirst National Performance Score on 20 of the evaluated questions. HEALTHCAREfirst holds a special recognition, Hospice Honors Elite, to honor hospices scoring above the HEALTHCAREfirst National Performance Score on all 24 of the evaluated questions. Visit HEALTHCAREfirst’s website at www.healthcarefirst.com to learn more about HEALTHCAREfirst’s Hospice CAHPS survey program as well as the Hospice Honors awards.

Patti Settlemyre, executive director of Community Care Hospice, credits the interdisciplinary team of physicians, nurses, personal care specialists, social workers, chaplains, bereavement counselors and volunteers working together to meet the needs of patients and their families. Located in Wilmington, Community Care Hospice provides care for patients in a 10-county area.

“We are committed to our mission of celebrating the lives of those we have the privilege of serving by providing superior care and superior services to each patient and family,” Settlemyre said. “We care for patients and their families wherever they call home, whether they are in their own homes, extended care and assisted living facilities or general inpatient care.”

Submitted by Heather Maurer, mission engagement media content editor, Community Care Hospice.