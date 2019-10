2019 Highland County Fair results

The following are results from the 2019 Highland County Junior Fair as provided by the OSU Extension Office in Hillsboro. More results will be forthcoming as space permits.

Swine

Class 1 – First, Otis Cockerill, Fab Five; second, Cody Everhart, McClain FFA.

Class 2 – First, Kenzie Fauber, Swine Time; second, Lydia Carr, Buford Dairy & Livestock.

Class 3 – First, Noah Sponcil, Barnyard Bunch; second, Delaney Hutchinson, Greene Countrie Farmhands.

Class 4 – First, Lindsey Hutchinson, Greene Countrie Farmhands; second, Garrett Haggerty, Highland Harvesters.

Class 5 – First, Maddison Berkley, Barnyard Bunch; second, Otis Cockerill, Fab Five.

Division 1 – Champion, Maddison Berkley, Barnyard Bunch; Reserve Champion, Otis Cockerill, Fab Five.

Class 6 – First, Caden Faust, Highland County PP&L; second, Payton Pryor, Greene Country Farm Hands.

Class 7 – First, Kylie Fauber, Swine Time; second, Addison Roberts, Fur, Feathers & Friends.

Class 8 – First, Miley Caldwell, Fab Five; second, Maddison Berkley, Barnyard Bunch.

Class 9 – First, Josh White, Greene Countrie Farmhands; second, Caden Faust, Highland County PP&L.

Class 10 – First, Raegan White, Greene Countrie Farm Hands; second, Olivia Stegbauer, Greene Countrie Farm Hands.

Division 2 – Champion, Miley Caldwell, Fab Five; Reserve Champion, Josh White, Greene Countrie Farm Hands.

Class 11 – First, Cade Sponcil, Barnyard Bunch; second, Ashton Bain, Highland County PP&L.

Class 12 – First, Gwen Cox, Highland County First Place Finishers; second, Paisley Pryor, Greene Countrie Farm Hands.

Class 13 – First, Noah Sponcil, Barnyard Bunch; second, Jacob Morgan, Swine Time.

Class 14 – First, Alex Perie, Greene Countrie Farm Hands; second, Bobby Satterfield, Mowrystown FFA.

Class 15 – First, Evan Hutchinson, Greene Countrie Farmhands; second, Destiny Trefz, McClain FFA.

Division 3 – Champion, Noah Sponcil, Barnyard Bunch; Reserve Champion, Cade Sponcil, Barnyard Bunch.

Class 16 – First, Bryce Stanley, Barnyard Bunch; second, Ashton Bain, Highland County PP&L.

Class 17 – First, Brady Binegar, Highland County First Place Finishers; second, Oakley Engle, Fur, Feathers & Friends.

Class 18 – First, Jobey Hatton, Fab Five; second, Bryn Karnes, Fab Five.

Class 19 – First, Maddie Caldwell, Fab Five; second, Carly Sanders, Premier Showmen.

Class 20 – First, First, Corbin Winkle, Barnyard Bunch; second, Jordan Williamson, Berrysville Whippersnappers.

Division 4 – Champion, Brady Binegar, Highland County First Place Finishers; Reserve Champion, Oakley Engle, Fur, Feathers & Friends.

Class 21 – First, Maddie Brault, Highland County PP&L; second, Garrett Miller, Mowrystown FFA.

Class 22 – First, Larah Hewnson, Greene Countrie Farmhands; second, Paisley Pryor, Greene Countrie Farm Hands.

Class 23 – First, Savannah Ferguson, Barnyard Bunch; second, Mallory Parsons, Barnyard Bunch.

Class 24 – First, Maddie Caldwell, Fab Five; second, Jonah Michael, Concord Junior Farmers.

Class 25 – First, Corbin Winkle, Barnyard Bunch; second, Josh White, Greene Countrie Farm

Hands.

Division 5 – Champion, Maddie Caldwell, Fab Five; Reserve Champion, Corbin Winkle, Barnyard Bunch.

Class 26 – First, Sydney Sanders, Premier Showmen; second, Payton Pryor, Greene Countrie Farm Hands.

Senior Division – First, Eden Edenfield.

Top Senior Division Model – Eden Edenfield.

Class 27 – First, Claire Winkle, Barnyard Bunch; second, Kylie Fauber, Swine Time.

Class 28 – First, Sydney Sanders, Premier Showmen; second, Miley Caldwell, Fab Five.

Class 29 – First, Jordan Williamson, Berrysville Whippersnappers; second, Mallory Parsons, Barnyard Bunch.

Class 30 – First, Claire Winkle, Barnyard Bunch; second, Owen Larrick, Triple L.

Division 6 – Champion, Claire Winkle, Barnyard Bunch; Reserve Champion, Jordan Williamson, Berrrysville Whippersnappers.

Grand Champion Market Barrow – Claire Winkle, Barnyard Bunch.

Reserve Grand Champion Market Barrow – Brady Binegar, Highland County First Place Finishers.

Showmanship

Class 1 – First, Bryn Karnes, Fab Five; second, Josh White, Greene Countrie Farm Hands.

Class 2 – First, Maddison Berkley, Barnyard Bunch; second, Destiny Trefz, McClain FFA.

Class 3 – First, Sam Faulconer, McClain FFA; second, Bryce Stanley, Barnyard Bunch.

Senior Division – Champion, Maddison Berkley, Barnyard Bunch; Reserve Champion, Zander Blankenship, Concord Junior Farmers.

Class 4 – First, Mallory Parsons, Barnyard Bunch; second, Emma Stegbauer, Greene Countrie Farmhands.

Class 5 – First, Spencer Wyckoff, Barnyard Bunch; second, Raegan White, Greene Countrie Farmhands.

Class 6 – First, Bobby Satterfield, Mowrystown FFA; second, Payton Pryor, Greene Countrie Farmhands.

Class 7 – First, Sydney Sanders, Premier Showmen; second, Mya Bell, Berrysville Whippersnappers.

Class 8 – First, Trey House, Premier Showmen; second, Kelsey Monteith, Belfast Kids Unlimited.

Class 9 – First, Cade Sponcil, Barnyard Bunch; second, Emma Sowders, Triple L.

Class 10 – First, Maddie Caldwell, Fab Five; second, Lydia Carr, Buford Dairy & Livestock.

Class 11 – First, Corbin Winkle, Barnyard Bunch; second, Addison Roberts, Fur, Feathers & Friends.

Intermediate Division – Champion, Cade Sponcil, Barnyard Bunch; Reserve Champion Maddie Caldwell, Fab Five.

Class 12 – First, Carly Sanders, Premier Showmen; second, Savannah Ferguson, Barnyard Bunch.

Class 13 – First, Paxton Ryan, Brushcreek Junior Farmers; second, Alani White, Greene Countrie Farm Hands.

Class 14 – First, Whitley Morrow, Fab Five; second, Jonah Michael, Greene Countrie Farm Hands.

Class 15 – First, Caleb Rice, Fab Five; second, Maddie Brault, Highland County PP&L.

Class 16 – First, Noah Sponcil, Barnyard Bunch; second, Larah Hanson, Greene Countrie Farm Hands.

Class 17 – First, Claire Winkle, Barnyard Bunch; second, Paisley Pryor, Greene Countrie Farm Hands.

Class 18 – First, Oakley Engle, Fur, Feathers & Friends; second, Miley Caldwell, Fab Five.

Junior Division – Champion, Oakley Engle, Fur, Feathers & Friends; Reserve Champion, Noah Sponcil, Barnyard Bunch.

Sweepstakes Swine Showman – Champion, Cade Sponcil, Barnyard Bunch; Reserve Champion, Maddie Caldwell, Fab Five.

4-H Style Revue – 4-H members taking clothing projects are given an opportunity to model their creations. Top models are selected in three age divisions.

Junior Division – First, Elizabeth Ogden, Canine Commanders.

Top Junior Division Model – Elizabeth Ogden, Canine Commanders.

Intermediate Division – First, Emma Yochum, All About Beef; second, Trinity Edenfield, Highland’s Best; third, Katie Cook, Greene Countrie Farmhands.

Top Intermediate Division Model – Emma Yochum, All About Beef.

Sewing Challenge

Junior Division – First, Elizabeth Ogden, Canine Commanders; second, Hanna West, Marshall Junior Farmers; third, Leah Robinson, Marshall Junior Farmers; third, Aubrey Baldwin, Highland Harvesters.

Intermediate Division – First, Alexis West, Marshall Junior Farmers; second, Katie Cook, Greene Countrie Farm Hands; third, Trinity Edenfield, Highland’s Best; third, Kathryn Ogden, Canine Commanders.

Senior Division – First, Kyah Chaney, Fantastics; second, Sara Newsome, Fab Five; third, Eden Edenfield, Highland’s Best.

Sheep

Dorset

Ewe 1 year and under 2 years – First, Emelia Roehm, Highland Harvesters; second, Emelia Roehm, Highland Harvesters.

Ram lamb under 1 year – First, Emelia Roehm, Highland Harvesters.

Breeder’s Young Flock – First, Emelia Roehm, Highland Harvesters.

Hampshire

Ewe lamb under 1 year – First, Emelia Roehm, Highland Harvesters; second, Emelia Roehm, Harvesters.

Southdown

Ewe lamb under 1 year – First, Evelyn Roehm, Highland Harvesters; second, Evelyn Roehm, Highland Harvesters.

Ewe 1 year and under 2 years – First, Evelyn Roehm, Highland Harvesters.

Ram lamb under 1 year – First, Evelyn Roehm, Highland Harvesters.

Breeder’s Young Flock – First, Evelyn Roehm, Highland Harvesters.

Champion Registered Ewe – Evelyn Roehm, Highland Harvesters.

Reserve Champion Registered Ewe – Evelyn Roehm, Highland Harvesters.

Champion Registered Ram – Evelyn Roehm, Highland Harvesters.

Reserve Champion Registered Ram – Emelia Roehm, Highland Harvesters.

Champion Registered Breeder’s Young Flock – Evelyn Roehm, Highland Harvesters.

Reserve Champion Registered Breeder’s Young Flock – Emelia Roehm, Highland Harvesters.

Grade Crossbred

Ewe lamb under 1 year – First, Peyton Gobin, Concord Junior Farmers; second, Sophie Young, Marshall Stockmen.

Aged ewe 2 years and over – First, Leland Corey, Country Critters.

Ram lamb under 1 year – First, Paige Teeters, Fairfield FFA; second, Leland Corey, Country Critters.

Breeder’s Young Flock – First, Paige Teeters, Fairfield FFA.

Grade Hampshire

Ewe lamb under 1 year – First, Paige Teeters, Fairfield FFA.

Grade Natural Colored

Ewe lamb under 1 year – First, Paige Teeters, Fairfield FFA; second, Sophie Youngt, Marshall Stockmen.

Grade Southdown

Ewe lamb under 1 year – First, Oris Snyder, Premier Showmen; second, Oris Snyder, Premier Showmen.

Ewe 1 year and under 2 years – First, Oris Snyder, Premier Showmen; second, Oris Snyder, Premier Showmen.

Ram lamb under 1 year – First, Oris Snyder, Premier Showmen.

Ram lamb 1 year and under 2 years – First, Oris Snyder, Premier Showmen.

Breeder’s Young Flock – First, Oris Snyder, Premier Showmen.

Champion Grade Ewe – Sophie Young, Marshall Stockmen.

Reserve Champion Grade Ewe – Paige Teeters, Fairfield FFA.

Champion Grade Ram – Paige Teeters, Fairfield FFA.

Reserve Champion Grade Ram – Oris Snyder, Premier Showmen.

Champion Registered Breeder’s Young Flock – Oris Snyder, Premier Showmen.

Reserve Champion Registered Breeder’s Young Flock – Paige Teeters, Fairfield FFA.

Market Lambs

Class 1 – First, Evelyn Roehm, Highland Harvesters; second, Keaton Smith, Fur, Feathers & Friends.

Class 2 – First, Connor Yochum, All About Beef; second, Adilynn Carraher, Buford Fairy & Livestock.

Class 3 – First, Sophia Michael, Highland County Buckeyes; second, Caraline West, Buford Dairy & Livestock.

Class 4 – First, Brianna Purvis, Concord Junior Farmers; second, Hiliary Hamilton, Premier Showmen.

Division 1 – Champion, Brianna Purvis, Concord Junior Farmers; Reserve Champion, Sophia Michael, Highland County Buckeyes.

Class 5 – First, Paige Teeters, Fairfield FFA; second, MaKenzie Morgan, Concord Junior Farmers.

Class 6 – First, Sophie Young, Marshall Stockmen; second, Josephine Pfeiffer, Highland County Buckeyes.

Class 7 – First, Tyler Boggerss, Barnyard Bunch; second, Sophia Michael, Highland County Buckeyes.

Division 2 – Champion, Tyler Boggess, Barnyard Bunch; Reserve Champion, Sophie Young, Marshall Stockmen.

Class 8 – First, Jaylie Duncan, Highland Harvesters; second, Logan Warner, Highland County PP&L.

Class 9 – First, Tyler Boggess, Barnyard Bunch; second, Emma Yochum, All About Beef.

Class 10 – First, Jessie Satterfield, Barnyard Bunch; second, Paige Teeters, Fairfield FFA.

Division 3 – Champion, Jessie Satterfield, Barnyard Bunch; Reserve Champion, Tyler Boggess, Barnyard Bunch.

Grand Champion Market Lamb – Jessie Satterfield, Barnyard Bunch.

Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb – Tyler Boggess, Barnyard Bunch.

Grand Champion Production Market Lamb – Brianna Hill, Belfast Kids Unlimited.

Reserve Grand Champion Production Market Lamb – Allison Pavey, Fab Five.

Showmanship

Age 8/9 – First, Connor Yochum, All About Beef; second, Peyton Gobin, Concord Junior Farmers.

Age 10 – First, Sophia Michael, Highland County Buckeyes; second, Adilynn Carraher, Buford Dairy & Livestock.

Age 11 – First, Emma Yochum, All About Beef; second, Emelia Roehm, Highland Harvesters.

Junior Division – Champion, Emma Yochum, All About Beef; Reserve Champion, Sophia Michael, Highland County Buckeyes.

Age 12 – First, Jarren Stacey, Highland County PP&L; second, Noah Rudy, Highland County PP&L.

Age 13 – First, Brianna Hill, Belfast Kids Unlimited; second, Logan Warner, Highland County PP&L.

Age 14 – First, Sophie Young, Marshall Stockmen; second, Jaylie Duncan, Highland Harvesters.

Age 15 – First, Chandra Hill, Belfast Kids Unlimited; second, Tyler Boggess, Barnyard Bunch.

Intermediate Division – Champion, Chandra Hill, Belfast Kids Unlimited; Reserve Champion, Sophie Young, Marshall Stockmen.

Age 16/17/18 – First, Paige Teeters, Fairfield FFA; second, Brianna Purvis, Concord Junior Farmers.

Senior Division – Champion, Paige Teeters, Fairfield FFA; Reserve Champion, Brianna Purvis, Concord Junior Farmers.

Sweepstakes Champion – Paige Teeters, Fairfield FFA.

Sweepstakes Reserve Champion – Chandra Hill, Belfast Kids Unlimited.