Oglesby Ohio Agri-Women scholarship recipient

The Ohio Agri-Women recently named the recipients of its 2019 scholarships. The recipients include McKenna Marshall, Meredith Oglesby, Abbygail Pitstick and Lauren Almasy. Ohio Agri-Women is part of American Agri-Women, a national coalition of farm, ranch and agri-business women.

Oglesby is the $1,000 Undergraduate Scholarship winner. She is attending The Ohio State University majoring in agricultural communication with a minor in environment, economy, development and sustainability. While maintaining a herd of cattle she hopes to work in communications for the non-profit sector focused in food security and hunger, increasing food access and healthy eating across the state of Ohio.

American Agri-Women promotes the welfare of national security through a safe and reliable food, fiber and energy supply. Since 1974, AAW members have worked together to educate consumers; advocate for agriculture; and offer networking and professional development opportunities.

Submitted by Lauren Eyre, Ohio Agri-Women president.

