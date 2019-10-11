Mercer family reunion held in Hillsboro

At noon on June 30, 112 descendants of L.G. and Stella Mercer met at the Hillsboro Middle School Auditeria for their annual reunion.

On Jan. 17, 1900, Lewis Gilmore Mercer and Stella Vance were married and eight daughters were born to this union: Bess Mercer Duncan, Opal Mercer Murray, Maxine Mercer Patton, Frances Mercer Wiggins, Jeannette Mercer Miller, Jane Mercer Cannon, Hilda Mercer Lucas and Kathryn Mercer Karnes. Each year one of the families acts as host for the reunion. This year the family of Hilda Mercer Lucas was the host.

This year was a bittersweet occasion because the last living sister passed away on Feb. 5 at the age of 101 years, 10 months and 20 days. We miss you Aunt Hilda but are most grateful for the times we shared with you.

The family was called together with prayer by Otis Wagner for the bountiful meal. The family celebration features perusing pictures, letters, other memorabilia, reminiscing, picture taking, talking and eating. Reminiscing over previous reunions was enjoyed by the group. Basketball and games were enjoyed by the children.

Attending from the Lucas family were Kevin and Lu Ann Lucas Roe; Landry and Abby Roe, Harper and Porter; Katie Roe Pryor, Payton and Paisley; Lynette Lucas McCray; Molly McCray McNutt and Mila; Bert McCray; Phyllis Lucas Garrison; Karen Garrison, Kelsey and Clay; Jay Garrison; Kathy Lucas Nutter; Otis Wagner; Tyler and Carla Wagner; Tate and Heather Wagner; Preston and Laura Wagner; Chandler Wagner; Franklin and Jan Lucas.

Attending from the Duncan family were Becky Simmons Fritz; George and Cheri Duncan Hazelbaker; Jayson and Deidre Hazelbaker, Khaleesi and Tegan; Jerica Hazelbaker, Charlie Partin, Jayden and Jasmine Comer; Jeff and Lydia Duncan; Scott and Sarah Duncan; Jason and Libby Duncan McNeal and Bryson; Bob and Janet Duncan Martin; Corey and Rachel Martin and Cora; Nathan Martin and Becky Hoban (guest); Frank and Joyce Duncan Cosler; Erik and Amber Smith.

Attending from the Murray family were Tom and Jeanne Murray Boyle; Michael Boyle; Carol Boyle Gustin; Jared and Erin Gustin Miller, Tressel, Jocelyn and Alethia; Kara Gustin Dame, Reagan, Maverick, Declan and Briella; Ellen Boyle Zink; Nathan and Megan Zink Rutledge, Luke and Ethan; Jim and Jan Murray VanDervort; David and Valerie VanDervort Reed; Vic VanDervort; Jessica VanDervort Ames.

Attending from the Patton family were Jerry and Mary Patton; Randy and Jill Roush; Kaytlin Roush, Kensy and Greyson Williams.

Attending from the Miller family were Neil Miller; Scott and Stephanie Miller; Kayson Allen; Ross Miller; Josh and Chrissy Lyle; Angela Miller; Stacey Miller Blevins; Hunter Tira.

Attending from the Karnes family were Gil Karnes and Pearl Jenkins (guest); Lee and Darlene Karnes and Will; Nancy Karnes; Steven and Patti Karnes and Bryn; Meghann Karnes Ackley, Adaliene and Rhett.

Again, we thank Ross Miller for his help in arranging the reunion. Members of the Wiggins and Cannon families were unable to attend. The family will gather again next year on Sunday, June 28, 2020.

Submitted by the Mercer family.