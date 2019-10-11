Lynchburg-Clay Elementary Students of the Month

The following children were chosen as Students of the Month at Lynchburg-Clay Elementary for October. The students were chosen by their teacher for displaying positive behavior, being responsible and respectful, doing good deeds as well as their school work, and for being a positive role model for others. Each student received a certificate and a key tag necklace from Mrs. Godby, as well as a free kids meal from Hillsboro Ponderosa and a coupon for ice cream from Terry’s Grocery and Pizza. Pictured are (front row, l-r) Parker Berger (PK), Levi Lewis (K), Jaiden Arnett (K), Gwen Bradford (1), Zavier Bettle (1), Brayden Butler (1), Kinlee Case (1) and Brynleigh Nebbergall(1). (second row, l-r) Logan Carter (2), Riley McPherson(2), Addison West (2), Hayden West (3), Connor Runyon (3), Jeffrey Yankey (3), Jayden Pettit (3) and Principal Mrs. Godby. (third row, l-r) Peyton Hertenstein (4), Teegan Alsept (4), Hydee Green (4), Aubrey Roberts (4), Kylie O’Connor (5), Annabelle Meinor (5), Sam Turner (5) and Aric Slack (5). Absent from picture: Olivia Bohrer (PK), Zander Gosink (K), Chance Wright (K), Hunter Yankey (2) and Peightan Taylor-Quinn (2). Thank you to Hillsboro Ponderosa and Terry’s Grocery and Pizza for supporting the students.

