2019 Highland County Junior Fair results

The following are results from the 2019 Highland County Junior Fair as provided by the OSU Extension Office in Hillsboro. More results will be forthcoming as space permits.

Demonstration Contest

Junior Individual – First, Shannon Combs, Premier Showmen; second, James Burnem, Marshall Junior Farmers; third, Austin Burnem, Marshall Junior Farmers.

Intermediate Individual – First, Sydney Hooper, Highland Harvesters; second, Addy Knauff, Fur, Feathers & Friends; third, Trinity Edenfield, Highland’s Best.

Intermdiate Team – First, Addy Knauff and Madison Frazier, both of Fur, Feathers & Friends; second, Trinity Edenfield, Highland’s Best, and Allie Crago, Belfast Kids Unlimited.

Senior Individual – First, Abby Dhume, Premier Showmen

Pedal Tractor Pull Winners 2019

Class 1 – 5 and under – First, Jace Norris, Hillsboro.

Class 2 – 6-7 year olds – First, Andrew Gossett, Sardinia.

Class 3 – 8-9 year olds – First, Jace Zugg.

Class 4 – 10-11 year olds – First, Connor Yochum, Hillsboro.

Class 5 – 12-13 year olds – First, Keahi Mhanna, Hillsboro.

Class 6 – 14-15 year olds – First, Kenneth Hopkins, Hillsboro.

Class 7 – 16-17 year olds – First, Hunter Wolf, Lynchburg.

Class 8 – Men 18 and over – First, Corey Hughes, Hillsboro.

Class 9 – Women 18 and over – First, Bev McPherson, Hillsboro.

Tractor Rodeo Results

Senior Division 16-18 year olds – First, Austin Leininger; second, Kurt Hamilton; third, Spencer Rudy.

Intermediate Division 12-15 year olds – First, Thomas Fraysier; second, Quinn Brown; third, Chad Gillespie.

Junior Division 9-11 year olds – First, Ashton Bain; second, Connor Yochum; third, Alex Perie.

Junior Dog Showmanship

You & Your Dog

Junior B – First, Jayah Chaney, Canine Commanders.

Intermediate A – First, Emmy Hawkins, Mowrystown FFA.

Intermediate B – First, Kyah Chaney, Canine Commanders.

Senior A – First, Alana Miller, Canine Commanders.

Beginner Novice

Beginner Novice A – First, Kourtney May, Canine Commanders; second, Elizabeth Ogden, Canine Commanders; third, Alana Miller, Canine Commanders.

Beginner Novice B – First, Haiden Scott, Canine Commanders; second, Jayah Chaney, Canine Commanders.

Pre-Novice – First, Kyah Chaney, Canine Commanders; second, Anne-Marie Ogden, Canine Commanders; third, Keira Scott, Canine Commanders.

Novice

Novice A – First, Emmy Hawkins, Mowrystown FFA; second, Kathryn Ogden, Canine Commanders.

Brace

Brace – First, Kathryn Ogden, Canine Commanders.

Rally

Novice A – Silver, Kourtney May, Canine Commanders; bronze, Alana Miller, Canine Commanders; bronze, Elizabeth Ogden, Canine Commanders; bronze, Kaylei Sanderson, Canine Commanders.

Novice B – Gold, Emmy Hawkins, Mowrystown FFA; bronze, Kyah Chaney, Canine Commanders; bronze, Anne Marie Ogden, Canine Commanders; bronze, Kathryn Ogden, Canine Commanders; bronze, Emma Sanderson, Silver Spurs; bronze, Haiden Scott, Canine Commanders.

Pet Pals – First, Emma Sanderson, Canine Commanders.

2019 Dog Versatility Award – Emmy Hawkins, Mowrystown FFA.

Outstanding Market Exhibitor Competition

Beef

Age 8/9 – First, Ann Boyd, Barnyard Bunch.

Age 10 – First, Sydney Shelton, All About Beef.

Age 11 – Wyatt Osborn, Premier Showmen.

Age 12 – First, Blake Herdman, All About Beef.

Age 13 – First, Allison Rockey, All About Beef.

Age 14 – First, Luke Dhume, Premier Showmen.

Age 15 – First, Emma Case, Premier Showmen.

Age 16 – First, Alison Kiley, Mowrystown FFA.

Age 17 – First, Lana Grover, Marshall Junior Farmers.

Age 18 – Hillary Hamilton, Premier Showmen.

Outstanding Market Beef Exhibitor – Blake Herdman, All About Beef.

Goat

Age 8/9 – First, Shannon Combs, Premier Showmen.

Age 10 – First, Sophia Michael, Highland County Buckeyes.

Age 11 – First, Annie Henderson, Barnyard Bunch.

Age 12 – First, Gracie Thorman, Fur, Feathers & Friends.

Age 13 – First, Sydney Hamilton, Highland County PP&L.

Age 14 – First, Kyah Chaney, Fantastics.

Age 15 – First, Clara Page, Marshall Junior Farmers.

Age 16 – First, Kelcie Thounburgh, Fur, Feathers & Friends.

Age 17 – First, Ashlie Hillyer, Fur, Feathers & Friends.

Age 18 – First, Hillary Hamilton, Premier Showmen.

Outstanding Market Goat Exhibitor – Ashlie Hillyer, Fur, Feathers & Friends.

Poultry

Age 8/9 – First, Maddie Ramsey, Concord Junior Farmers.

Age 10 – First, Kenny Shawhan, Fur, Feathers & Friends.

Age 11 – First, Marley Gobin, Concord Junior Farmers.

Age 12 – First, Lillian Leston, Belfast Kids Unlimited.

Age 13 – First, Sydney Hamilton, Highland County PP&L.

Age 14 – First, Wesley Kelch, Highland County PP&L.

Age 15 – First, Eden Edenfield, Highland’s Best.

Age 16 – First, Allyce McBee, Fairfield FFA.

Age 17 – First, Kara Williams, Lynchburg-Clay FFA.

Outstanding Market Poultry Exhibitor – Wesley Kelch, Highland County PP&L.

Rabbit

Age 8/9 – First, Hailey Halterman, Country Critters.

Age 10 – First, Mariah McWhorter, Belfast Kids Unlimited.

Age 11 – First, Halle Jones, Highland Harvesters.

Age 12 – First, Destinee Kipp, Fur, Feathers & Friends.

Age 13 – First, Sydney Hooper, Highland Harvesters.

Age 14 – First, Emmy Hawkins, Mowrystown FFA.

Age 15 – First, Halle Hamilton, Premier Showmen.

Age 16 – First, Summer Brown, Ag-N-Stuff.

Age 17 – First, Austin Pendall, Fur, Feathers & Friends

Outstanding Market Rabbit Exhibitor – Summer Bown, Ag-N-Stuff.

Sheep

Age 8/9 – First, Eloise Roehm, Highland Harvesters.

Age 10 – First, Sophia Michael, Highland County Buckeyes.

Age 11 – First, Emelia Roehm, Highland Harvesters.

Age 12 – First, Noah Rudy, Highland County PP&L.

Age 13 – First, Brianna Hill, Belfast Kids Unlimited. Age 14 – First, Sophie Young, Marshall Stockmen.

Age 15 – First, Chandra Hill, Mowrystown FFA.

Age 16 – First, Paige Teeters, Fairfield FFA.

Age 17 – First, Lana Grover, Marshall Junior Farmers.

Age 18 – First, Hillary Hamilton, Premier Showmen.

Outstanding Market Sheep Exhibitor – Sophia Michael, Highland County Buckeyes.

Swine

Age 8/9 – First, Claire Winkle, Barnyard Bunch.

Age 10 – First, Maddie Brault, Highland County PP&L.

Age 11 – First, Carly Sanders, Premier Showmen.

Age 12 – First, Cade Sponcil, Barnyard Bunch.

Age 13 – First, Sydney Sanders, Premier Showmen.

Age 14 – First, Payton Pryor, Greene Countrie Farmhands.

Age 15 – First, Spencer Wycoff, Barnyard Bunch.

Age 16 – First, Bryce Stanley, Barnyard Bunch.

Age 17 – First, Destiny Trefz, McClain FFA.

Age 18 – First, Jordan Williamson, Berrysville Whippersnappers.

Outstanding Market Swine Exhibitor – Cade Sponcil, Barnyard Bunch.