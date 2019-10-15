McClain soil team on to nationals

The McClain FFA Ag Soil Judging Team placed fourth in the state ag soil judging contest on Oct. 12 and is advancing to nationals. In order to get to the national level the McClain team had to beat out 200 teams made up of 1,064 participants at the district contests. The four members that made up the state team are Alex Snyder, Richie Lester, Brogen Villars and and Natalie Rolfe. Villars placed as the second high individual out of 188 participants. During the contest, participants are required to shoot slope, identify the texture of the surface layer, subsoil, and acknowledge the drainage and restrictive features. Participants in the contest also have to know when and how to apply the best management practices for that soil type. The soil judging team will compete in the Oklahoma Land Judging contest in May.

