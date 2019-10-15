Adena recommends getting a flu shot

It is that time of year — flu season. Influenza not only makes you feel miserable, it can also be dangerous, especially for children and the elderly. You have the power to protect your children, your family and yourself this flu season with an immunization.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Infection (CDC) recommends everyone 6 months and older get a flu vaccine each year. For the best protection, get a flu vaccine by the end of October. The influenza vaccine can reduce the need for doctor visits, missed work and school due to the flu, and can prevent flu-related hospitalizations.

Adena Health System offers many flu shot clinics, making it easy for you and your family to get this important vaccine. You can get a flu vaccine at your primary care provider, urgent care or walk-in clinics, your local health department, pharmacy, school or workplace.

Simple Ways to Keep the Flu Away

1. Get the shot: You can avoid influenza this season by taking one simple step — get a flu shot.

2. Wash your hands: Protect yourself and others against flu by doing simple things like washing your hands for at least 20 seconds throughout the day, and especially before eating.

3. Cover your cough: Cover your mouth when coughing or sneezing to help prevent the spread the influenza virus.

Where to Receive a Flu Vaccine

Adena is offering flu clinics, with no appointment needed, at all of its urgent care and walk-in locations in Chillicothe, Circleville, Hillsboro, Jackson and Waverly.

Flu vaccinations are also offered by appointment at any of Adena’s family medicine, internal medicine and pediatric locations.

Most of the time, your insurance company will cover the cost of a yearly flu shot. If you wish to schedule a visit for an influenza vaccination, contact your health care provider’s office, or call 740-779-FIND (3463) for help in finding a provider who will see you at an Adena location that is convenient for you.

For more information on the flu and flu clinic locations and hours, visit adena.org, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter @adenamedical.

Submitted by Jason Gilham, communications manager, Adena Health System.