MNB donates to Canter’s Cave 4-H Camp

Merchant’s National Bank in Hillsboro recently made a donation to Canter’s Cave 4-H Camp. It will go toward the matching funds for a grant that was received from the Southern Ohio Agricultural and Community Development Foundation (SOACDF).

Canter’s Cave 4-H Camp received a $250,000 grant from the Southern Ohio Agricultural and Community Development Foundation. The Youth Development Grant from SOACDF is to be used toward the construction of a boys’ cabin/sleeping facility and restroom and the renovation of the Harrison Powell Lodge to include installation of HVAC systems and other upgrades. This project will get underway soon and be completed by May 2020.The Canter’s Cave 4-H Camp Board has committed to raise $50,000 in matching funds for this grant. This project offers many exciting opportunities to Canter’s Cave and the youth it serves.

More than 70 years ago, camping seasons began at Canter’s Cave 4-H Camp with campers being housed in the newly constructed sleeping cabins at the camp. Over the years, many improvements have been made to the camp facility including the new pool in 1979 (extensively upgraded in 2010), a new multi-purpose dining and recreation (main) lodge in 1980, the Harrison-Powell Lodge in 1988, and the Harrison Leadership Center in 2004. Most recently the camp reroofed many of its structures with your help through the “Raise the Roof” campaign.

”We are very proud of the camp facilities at Canter’s Cave and strive to help maintain those facilities to provide quality educational programming for our youth and our communities. Over time, many major and minor repairs have been made to these facilities,” a news release from the OSU Extension Office in Hillsboro said.

Want to donate? There are multiple ways to give. Your donation can be processed through the Canter’s Cave 4-H Camp Fund at The Ohio State University, which provides individuals and businesses with full OSU donor benefits. If you would like more information about these benefits, contact your local Extension office. One hundred percent of all donated funds come directly back to Canter’s Cave 4-H Camp, Inc., and your gift is tax-deductible. To donate in this way, make your check payable to The Ohio State University with Development Fund 303873 in the memo line or visit the website at http://go.osu.edu/CantersCave4HCamp enter 303873 in the search field, and proceed to make your online donation. In the special instructions field, enter Canter’s Cave Capital Improvement.

Another option is to make your check payable to Canter’s Cave 4-H Camp, Inc. and mail it directly to camp. Again, your donation is tax-deductible, and all funds donated in this way will directly benefit the campaign.

Submitted by Kathy Bruynis, Extension area leader, Extension educator, 4-H youth development, OSU Extension.

Pictured, from left, are Kathy Bruynis, Canter’s Cave 4-H Camp board member; Bertha Hamilton, Merchant’s National Bank; Michelle Stumbo, Canter’s Cave 4-H Camp board president; and Danielle Combs, 4-H educator. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/10/web1_Merchants-Canter-Cave.jpg Pictured, from left, are Kathy Bruynis, Canter’s Cave 4-H Camp board member; Bertha Hamilton, Merchant’s National Bank; Michelle Stumbo, Canter’s Cave 4-H Camp board president; and Danielle Combs, 4-H educator. Submitted photo