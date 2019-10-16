New Vienna Community Church Fall Revival

The New Vienna Community Church has announced its fall revival with evangelist Dan Cook and gospel singer Nina Nash. The two services will be held Sunday, Oct. 20 with the morning service at 10:30 a.m and the evening service at 6 p.m. The Church is located at 412 West St. in New Vienna.

Cook was a son of a minister and brought up in a Godly family, but at the age of 17 he joined a motorcycle club and turned his back on God. When he was 44, he came back to Christ and accepted the call into ministry at the age of 49. The Lord has blessed him for many years with a successful ministry in winning souls for the kingdom. He is a graduate of McClain High School in Greenfield and currently lives in the Chillicothe area.

Nash comes from a whole family of musicians and has sung since she was a small child. As a young adult, she started singing in bars, but God touched her heart and she turned her gift towards Him. She has been singing gospel music with a little bit of country and bluegrass thrown in for more than 30 years. She enjoys writing songs and has recorded four different albums. She lives in Washington C.H. and sings with a band for the Rose Avenue Community Center, an outreach of her home church there.

Pastor Dan Mayo of the New Vienna Community Church invites you to these revival services.

“We are pleased to have Dan and Nina with us, and we know you will be blessed by Dan’s preaching and Nina’s singing,” Mayo said.

For more information, call 937-725-0445.

Submitted by Dan Mayo.

