Pheasants to be released at Fallsville

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife will be releasing ring-necked pheasants this fall at 24 of Ohio’s public hunting areas, including the Fallsville Wildlife Area near Hillsboro. More than 14,000 pheasants are scheduled to be released to provide additional hunting opportunities across the state.

“Releasing pheasants provides an opportunity for Ohio hunters to continue a rich tradition,” said Kendra Wecker, Chief of the Division of Wildlife. “Ohio has a dedicated base of pheasant hunters and we appreciate their support and contributions to wildlife conservation efforts here in Ohio. I encourage all hunters to ask a friend to tag along this season and experience a great time outdoors.”

At Fallsville, a total of 510 pheasants will be released, including 170 on Oct. 26 for a youth hunt, 220 on Nov. 1 and 120 on Nov. 28.

An Ohio apprentice hunting license is available to people who want to try hunting and must be accompanied by a licensed hunter who is at least 21 years old. The apprentice hunting license is a great way to introduce someone to hunting and provide a positive experience in the field.

The Division of Wildlife will release pheasants prior to the small-game weekends for youth hunters. Youth ages 17 and younger can hunt statewide for rabbit, pheasant and all other legal game in season during two designated weekends, Oct. 19-20 and Oct. 26-27.

Ohio’s small game hunting season begins on Friday, Nov. 1. Pheasants will be released for opening day, and prior to the Veterans Day and Thanksgiving holiday weekends.

A table of scheduled release numbers and locations can be found at bit.ly/2019ohiopheasant.

Pheasant hunting season opens Friday, Nov. 1, and remains open through Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, with a daily bag limit of two rooster (male) birds. No hens (females) may be killed.

Statewide pheasant hunting hours are sunrise to sunset.

The mission of the Division of Wildlife is to conserve and improve fish and wildlife resources and their habitats for sustainable use and appreciation by all. Visit wildohio.gov to find out more.

ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.

Submitted by John Windau, ODNR Division of Wildlife.