Hillsboro FFA attends Farm Science Review

Forty-four Hillsboro FFA members recently took a field trip to the Farm Science Review in London, Ohio. The students spent most of the day walking around learning about new inventions in agriculture, farm safety, home safety and health information.

“It was really cool to see all the new inventions for agriculture. I enjoyed walking around and learning all about them,” said Hillsboro FFA member Mallory Parsons.

Not only did the members learn about new inventions for agriculture, farm safety, home safety and health information, but they also got to have a little fun. The members were able to talk to people from The Ohio State University, Wilmington College, and other colleges. They played games like trivia, made crafts, and wrote letters to their ag teachers with the Ohio FFA state officers, as well as played games with people from 4-H. Most of the games played in the 4-H booth were educational games. A game members played was “Growing a Pig“ and this game showed them the different expenses it takes to raise a market hog and an estimated range on whether they would make money off of the hog or not.

Overall, the trip to Farm Science Review was very educational for the Hillsboro FFA members and also lots of fun.

Submitted by Lawton Parry, Hillsboro FFA.

Pictured, from left, are Allie Crago, Faythe Crabtree, Kinsey Gilliand and Kenzie Pointer at the Farm Science Review near London. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/10/web1_Hillsboro-FFA.jpg Pictured, from left, are Allie Crago, Faythe Crabtree, Kinsey Gilliand and Kenzie Pointer at the Farm Science Review near London. Submitted photo