McClain soils team 8th in state

On Oct. 12, four members of the McClain FFA Chapter competed in the state urban soils judging contest and placed eighth out of 48 teams. The members of the team include Caleb Cook, Josie Crabtree, Emalee Montgomery and Cate Willis. At the urban soils contest participants are required to shoot slope, determine the soil drainage, depth of restrictive features, depth of bedrock, and determine soil texture of the surface, subsoil and substratum soil. Participants are also required to know when and how to apply best management practices to the soil. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/10/web1_McClain-FFA-1.jpg On Oct. 12, four members of the McClain FFA Chapter competed in the state urban soils judging contest and placed eighth out of 48 teams. The members of the team include Caleb Cook, Josie Crabtree, Emalee Montgomery and Cate Willis. At the urban soils contest participants are required to shoot slope, determine the soil drainage, depth of restrictive features, depth of bedrock, and determine soil texture of the surface, subsoil and substratum soil. Participants are also required to know when and how to apply best management practices to the soil. Submitted photo