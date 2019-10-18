Wyndam/Lyons Realty opens Hillsboro office

Wyndham-Lyons Realty Service celebrated the opening of its Hillsboro branch office Thursday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Realtor Terry Fisher mans the office at 6066 U.S. Route 50 in Hillsboro. Fisher has been a licensed realtor since 2003 and, being a veteran, is a certified military relocation specialist. Native to the Hillsboro area, he has vast knowledge of Highland County as well as Adams, Brown, and Clinton counties. Whether you’re looking to buy a house or sell yours, Fisher and the team at Wyndham-Lyons are able to help through every step of the process. When he’s not out selling, staging or showing homes, Fisher can be found volunteering out in the community, either with the Southern Ohio Association of Realtors or on his own. Visit www.southernohiohomefinder.com or call Terry at 937-763-3057.

