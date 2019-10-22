Hillsboro FFA hosts monthly meeting

The Hillsboro FFA held its September meeting during high school lunch. Everyone that attended the meeting was served hamburgers, hotdogs or tenderloins.

The minutes of the previous meeting were read by the secretary Jaiden Hughes. The reporter and treasurer reports were given by Kelcie Thornburgh and Katie Craig, respectively. Emma Hatfield gave a committee report on the Highland County Fair detailing the members that were involved in the fair. Bryce Parsons presented a committee report dealing with the Hillsboro FFA Food Booth at the Highland County Fair. Caleb Crawford gave a committee report explaining the trip to the Farm Science Review.

“The Farm Science Review was a great experience. I got to meet lots of new people and learn all about the newest technology used in the agricultural industry,” Crawford said.

Ben Florea gave a committee report on his experience at Ohio Legislative Leadership Conference.

The meeting was a success for the Hillsboro FFA, there was a very good turnout, and it was a great kick off to many other activities the Hillsboro FFA has planned for this school year.

Submitted by Ryan Harles, Hillsboro FFA.

Members of the Hillsboro FFA watch as the officers, from left, Lawton Parry, Scottie Eastes, Jaiden Hughes, Kelcie Thornburgh, Katie Craig, Ryan Harless, Joe Helterbrand, Zinny Adams and Mallory Parsons discuss upcoming events.