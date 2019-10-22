Scott speaks to Hillsboro Rotary Club

Frank Scott (standing) was the guest speaker at Tuesday’s meeting of the Hillsboro Rotary Club. He was President of his Dayton Rotary Club in 2012-13. He has served as assistant governor and continues to do so today. He is the district Rotary Foundation chair, responsible for keeping all Rotarians aware of the Rotary Foundation, its programs and its needs. He also serves on the District Membership Committee. Scott works at PNC Wealth Management in Dayton, serving high net worth clients as a senior investment advisor.

Submitted photo