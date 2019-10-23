MNB donates to Power Pack Program

Merchants National Bank recently donated $250 to support The Hillsboro Elementary School Power Pack Program. This program ensures children do not go hungry on the weekends. The kids who participate in the program are sent home with Power Packs on Friday, during the school year, to last the entire weekend. Pictured, from left, are Jacob Zink, Hillsboro principal; Merchant’s National Bank’s Tonya Weber; and Hillsboro Elementary Principals Pamela Hollon and Jimmy Roadies.

