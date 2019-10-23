Fall colors gaining momentum in Ohio

Ohio’s state parks, forests and nature preserves are always free to enter and are starting to display a dynamic palette of oranges, yellows and reds that provide the perfect backdrop for hikers enjoying the fall color this weekend. Near peak and peak conditions are expected across most of Ohio this coming weekend.

“While the fall rains are welcome to relieve drought conditions, the rain combined with winds will drive many leaves off the trees,” said ODNR Fall Color Forester Greg Smith. “Get outside and enjoy Ohio’s beautiful fall colors while there’s time, and check out the many special events and accommodations ODNR has to offer.”

Fall is a great time to stay overnight in one of your Ohio State Parks. Overnight accommodations include cabins, lodges and campgrounds, as well as more unique options like yurts. Many of our state park cabins have been recently renovated to offer upgraded amenities like fireplaces, fully equipped kitchens, and cable TV. For more information or to book your stay, go to ohiostateparks.org.

People interested in where to find the most eye-catching leaves throughout the season should check out fallcolor.ohiodnr.gov, Ohio’s official guide to the changing colors. This website includes:

* Weekly color updates and information to help plan a fall color adventure.

* An informational videos about Ohio’s native trees.

* Links to fall activities, scenic road trips, and unique overnight accommodations at Ohio State Parks and more.

For more, visit Ohio.org.

Submitted by Jason Fallon, ODNR Office of Communications.