Lynchburg Commons holds Chili Cookoff

On Oct. 18 The Lynchburg Commons had its first Chili Cookoff. There were eight participants – Terry Foerst, Kate Mahorney, Joellen Bradford, Tena Widmeyer, Steve Potter, Betty Barber, Chuck Merriman and Joyce Gregory. There were six judges: The Family Diner represented by Sam Wilkin, Lynchburg Police Department represented by Richard Warner and Sean Cooley, Jo’s Vintage Barber Shop represented by Jo McCoy, Dot’s Village Cafe represented by Dot Ison, and Jill Toca and Philemenia Toca. Terry Foerst won first place, Steve Potter was second place and Kate Mahorney third place. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/10/web1_Cookoff.jpg On Oct. 18 The Lynchburg Commons had its first Chili Cookoff. There were eight participants – Terry Foerst, Kate Mahorney, Joellen Bradford, Tena Widmeyer, Steve Potter, Betty Barber, Chuck Merriman and Joyce Gregory. There were six judges: The Family Diner represented by Sam Wilkin, Lynchburg Police Department represented by Richard Warner and Sean Cooley, Jo’s Vintage Barber Shop represented by Jo McCoy, Dot’s Village Cafe represented by Dot Ison, and Jill Toca and Philemenia Toca. Terry Foerst won first place, Steve Potter was second place and Kate Mahorney third place. Submitted photo