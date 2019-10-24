Hillsboro FFA Chapter hosts annual Ag Day

The Hillsboro FFA Chapter hosted its annual Ag Day on Oct. 18 at Hillsboro High School. There were 169 fourth-graders that participated and roughly 80 FFA members. The members worked hard to inform the fourth-graders about agriculture and encouraged them to join the FFA when they get to high school. There were 10 stations around the high school campus including a petting zoo, trail mix, show ring and pumpkin painting. At the stations the students had the opportunity to learn about different farm animals, where food comes from, how to show a pig, and how important agriculture is to every day life. Freshman Breanna Cooper said, “It was fun to teach the fourth-graders about agriculture and watch them have fun.” After Ag Day, the FFA officers held a meeting then had fun activities the rest of the day. In the picture, fourth-graders watch as Brogan Priest (left) and Logan Hetzel (right) teach them how to show a cow.

