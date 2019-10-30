Diabetes Awareness Day at Chillicothe VA

November is National Diabetes Month, a disease that affects one in 10 Americans and another 84 million are at risk of developing type 2 diabetes. In an effort to raise awareness of symptoms, risks and promote healthy living, the Chillicothe VA Medical Center will host a Diabetes Awareness Day. On Friday, Nov. 1 from 9-11 a.m. diabetes educators will be available in the Building 31 foyer beside the Mental Health and Urgent Care Clinics providing diabetes education materials, information regarding classes available and free glucose screening.

Glucose screening requires a finger stick and is completely voluntary. The results are not diagnostic, but offer a general idea of blood glucose at that point and time.

Diabetes is a condition in which your body has trouble using a sugar called glucose for energy. As a result, the sugar level in your blood becomes too high. Diabetes is a lifelong condition. Left untreated, it can result in major health problems.

Signs of Diabetes include:

· Feeling tired all the time;

· Urinating often;

· Feeling thirsty or hungry all the time;

· Loss of weight for no reason;

· Slow healing cuts and bruises;

· Numbness or tingling in fingers or toes.

When you have diabetes, your body needs special care. This care helps you stay healthy and prevent complications. Exercise and healthy eating are a part of this. You can also protect yourself by taking special care of your feet, skin, and teeth.

If you experience signs or are at risk for diabetes, see your health care provider. Veterans can contact the diabetes educators at the Chillicothe VA at740-773-1141, ext. 6949 or 6351, with questions about the Diabetes Awareness Day event or for information about diabetes education services available.

Submitted by Stacia Ruby, public affairs officer, Chillicothe VA Medical Center.