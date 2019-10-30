Fall color peaking in some locations

Even with the strong winds and scattered storms last weekend, there are still great fall colors across the Buckeye State. This weekend, we are still expecting mostly peak conditions with some fading color around the state.

“Despite the extended summer, we are having a great fall color season,” said ODNR Fall Color Forester Greg Smith. “Ohio has over 125 different hardwood tree species, so we are enjoying a beautiful pallet of color.”

One of Ohio’s popular pastimes this time of year, fall archery deer hunting season, is underway and will go until Feb. 2, 2020. For more information on deer hunting, go to wildohio.gov.

Now is the perfect time to start thinking about the upcoming holiday season and giving the gift of the outdoors with a gift card or gift certificate from Ohio State Parks, which come in any amount and have no expiration date. To learn more, go to parks.ohiodnr.gov/giftcards.

And with winter right around the corner, there are several recreational opportunities available in Ohio state parks, including snowmobiling, cross-country skiing, sledding and hiking. Check out ohiodnr.gov/winter for lots of fun things to do and places to stay, as well as some of the most popular events of the year, including winter hikes.

