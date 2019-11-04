Greenfield Mother’s Club spotlighted

The Greenfield Mother’s Club is being Spotlighted for the month of November at the Southern Hills Community Bank in Greenfield. The Mother’s Club started in 1935 and currently has 27 members.

Members of the Mother’s Club currently participate in several activities to benefit the Greenfield community.

· Scholarship Fund — $500 to a McClain senior and $500 to a McClain Alumnus;

· Mother’s Net — $50 (once a year) to a student in need of help with fees/sports/dues;

· Fall Auction Fundraiser — Yearly in November;

· Super Bowl Fundraiser — Yearly in February.

· Local organizations the Mother’s Club donates to include: food pantry, BASC, McClain High School, Greenfield Middle School, Greenfield Elementary, Buckskin Elementary, Rainsboro Elementary, Head Start, New Directions, Cadet Corp., high school band, Greenfield Lions Club and the McClain Show Choir.

On Nov. 21, the Mother’s Club will be hosting its annual Greenfield Mother’s Club Holiday Auction at the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall located at 250 Lafayette St. Greenfield. You are cordially invited to enjoy a night out with shopping, food, friends and fun. A taco bar will be served along with dessert. The meal is “dime-a-dip” style with all monies raised going to a local family for Christmas.

Year after year the businesses within the Greenfield community have generously provided amazing baskets, crafts, gift certificates, baked goods, and all sorts of wonderful items to auction. If you would like to donate to the auction, items can be dropped off prior to Nov. 21 to the Southern Hills Community Bank during business hours or you can reach out to any member of the Mother’s Club.

Southern Hills Community Bank would like to thank the current and past members of the Greenfield Mother’s Club for their continued support to our community. Volunteerism is currency that appreciates.

Stop in to Southern Hills Community Bank 134 N Washington Street Greenfield, Ohio during the month of November to learn more about Mother’s Club at our display in the lobby. A donation box is also located at the display table with all monies going to the Greenfield Mother’s Club.

Submitted by Angie Trefz, branch manager, Southern Hills Community Bank.