Tractor being raffled in memory of Stevens

Last winter at the annual Highland County Chamber of Commerce Ag is Everyone’s Business event, the late Charlie Stevens, of Steven’s Hardware in Greenfield, donated one of the auctioned pedal tractors to the Hillsboro FFA. The chapter decided to raffle the tractor off to raise money for its Adopt-A-Family program.

The Adopt-a-Family program takes place in December each year. The 2019 Adopt-a-Family donations will be given to families in memory of Charlie Stevens.

Every year, the Hillsboro FFA Chapter finds families in need during the Christmas season. The chapter then buys presents for the family. The Christmas event allows the chapter to reach many families in its community and spread Christmas cheer. Last year the chapter was able to donate winter hats and gloves to roughly 170 students in the school district, as well as coats, gifts and food for additional families.

The officer team hopes to be able to raise enough money through the pedal tractor raffle that they will be able to provide a similar amount of Adopt-a-Family gifts, gloves and hats again this holiday season.

“I enjoy being a part of our Adopt-a-Family program and I love being able to help others in need,” said Hillsboro FFA member Abi Lykins.

To help fund this program the Hillsboro FFA is selling tickets for $5 per ticket or five tickets for $20. The tractor will be raffled off at the Hillsboro FFA Greenhand Night banquet on Nov. 20.

For more information about the raffle, or to purchase tickets for the pedal tractor, contact the Hillsboro FFA Chapter at 937-393-3485.

By supporting raffle you can help support families in need.

Written

by: Alora Brown

Hillsboro FFA Officer Team pictured, from left, Joseph Helterbrand, Jordan Williamson, Lexey Hetzel, Lana Grover, Heather Burba, Kirstin Harp, Loraleigh Mayhan and Larkyn Parry with the late Charlie Stevens. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/11/web1_Pedal-tractor.jpg Hillsboro FFA Officer Team pictured, from left, Joseph Helterbrand, Jordan Williamson, Lexey Hetzel, Lana Grover, Heather Burba, Kirstin Harp, Loraleigh Mayhan and Larkyn Parry with the late Charlie Stevens. Submitted photo