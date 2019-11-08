Hillsboro FFA team 5th at district

The Soil Judging Team from the Hillsboro FFA Chapter recently went to Marysville to compete in the State Soils Contest. The team included Claire Wilkin, Katie Craig, Joe Helterbrand and Alora Brown. Throughout the contest each member must express their knowledge on soil quality and structure while determining if the soil is adequate enough to support crop life. Helterbrand placed 34th individually, and Alora Brown placed 42nd. In the district competition, the Hillsboro FFA Soils team placed fifth. Helterbrand said, “I had an amazing time at the state contest and I enjoyed hanging out with the soil team.” The Soil Judging Team from the Hillsboro FFA Chapter placed 15th overall. Pictured, from left, are Craig, Brown, Helterbrand, Taylor Gaible, Wilkin, and Lora Mayhan after they competed in the soil competition.

