Adena awarded hip, knee replacement certification

Adena Regional Medical Center has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Advanced Total Hip and Knee Replacement Certification by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.

The certification, in collaboration with the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, focuses on the pre-surgical orthopedic consultation to the intraoperative, hospitalization, rehabilitation activities, and follow-up visit with the orthopedic surgeon.

“Achieving this level of certification places Adena Regional Medical Center among only five other hospitals in Ohio, while being the only one in the central and south central region,” said Brian Cohen, M.D., Orthopedic Surgeon and Medical Director, Adena Bone and Joint Center. “As an advanced certified program, patients can expect the highest level of care and quality where they have an active role in their care producing better outcomes and faster recoveries getting them on their feet and home faster.”

Adena Regional Medical Center underwent a rigorous onsite review on August 19 and 20. During the visit, the Joint Commission reviewer evaluated compliance with related certification standards including fully integrated multidisciplinary collaborations, streamlined clinical pathways, patient optimization through shared decision-making and accelerated patient care through best practice approaches. Joint Commission standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. The reviewer also conducted onsite observations and interviews.

“Advanced Total Hip and Knee Replacement Certification recognizes health care organizations committed to fostering continuous quality improvement in patient safety and quality of care,” added Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission. “We commend Adena Regional Medical Center for using certification to reduce variation in its clinical processes and to strengthen its program structure and management framework for orthopedic patients.”

For more information or to schedule an appointment with Adena Bone and Joint, call 740-779-4598 or visit www.adena.org.

Submitted by Jason Gilham, communications manager, Adena Health System.