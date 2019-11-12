Local collegiate news

This information was compiled from a variety of news releases.

Braden earns veterinary degree

Hannah Braden, of Hillsboro, received a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from Lincoln Memorial University-College of Veterinary Medicine (LMU-CVM) in Harrogate, Tenn. on May 18. Braden received her Bachelor of Science degree from Wright State University. She is the daughter of Holly and William Braden.

Greene on UK Dean’s List

Lauren Greene, of Leesburg, was named to the UK College of Arts & Sciences Spring 2019 Dean’s List. During this term, Greene’s academic major was political science. This accomplishment is a sign of her hard work and committment to learning. To be included on the dean’s list, students must have completed 12 or more credits during a semester for letter grades with at least a 3.60 GPA.

Kellis enrolls at Findlay

Kaitlin Kellis, of Greenfield, enrolled at the University of Findlay for fall 2019. New students began their studies at UF on August 19. Kellis is pursuing a degree in equestrian studies. She is a graduate of Edward Lee McClain High School.

Porter on SSU President’s List

Kaitlyn Porter, a psychology major from from Seaman, has been named to the Shawnee State University President’s List for the summer semester 2019. To be named on the list, students must be full-time and have achieved a grade point average of 4.0.