McClain students earn FFA Degrees

Each year, the National FFA Organization honors FFA members who show the utmost dedication to the organization through their desire to develop their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. The American FFA Degree is bestowed upon a select group of students in recognition of their years of academic and professional excellence. This year 4,353 American Degrees were awarded.

Kyle Wyatt, Brock Dean, Madison Shumacher and Heidi Rolfe, all members of the McClain FFA chapter in Greenfield, were awarded the American FFA Degree at the 92nd National FFA Convention & Expo Oct.30 to Nov. 2, in Indianapolis.

The award recognizes demonstrated ability and outstanding achievements in agricultural business, production, processing or service programs.

To be eligible, FFA members must have earned and productively invested $10,000 through a supervised agricultural experience (SAE) program in which they own their own business or hold a professional position as an employee. Recipients must also complete 50 hours of community service and demonstrate outstanding leadership abilities and civic involvement through completion of a long list of FFA and community activities. Less than 1 percent of FFA members achieve the American FFA Degree.

Each recipient of the American FFA Degree receives a gold American FFA Degree key and certificate after being recognized on stage at the national convention.

Submitted by Taylor Harper, McClain FFA.

Submitted photo