Lynchburg Lions poster contest winners

The Lynchburg Lion Club and Lions Club International sponsored their annual Peace Poster contest this fall. The clubs encourage middle school students to develop a poster on a theme related to promoting world peace. A total of 99 students participated. Five winners were given certificates and cash prizes. All participants were recognized. The top five winners and their families will be invited to a special dinner later this winter at the Lynchburg Lions Club. The winners, all sixth-graders, in order, were: Noel Barnhill, Matalyn Magee, Colin Donahue, Avery Blankenship and Ava McLaughlin. Barnhill’s poster was submitted to the district contest. Pictured, from left, are Blankenship, Magee, Barnhill, Donahue and McLaughlin.

