The Southern State Singers, under the direction of John M. Glaze, will present their 20th annual Christmas Concert on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 3 p.m. at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Hillsboro.

The concert is part of the Music At St. Mary’s Concert Series and is presented at no charge, although opportunities to donate will be available.

The Southern State Singers is a group made up of both community singers as well as students from Southern State Community College. Melanie MacDowell accompanies the Singers with Jennie Harner assisting.

The concert will present music of the Christmas season, both traditional and more contemporary, sacred and humorous. One piece will be a double choir selection with the United Methodist Church’s Adult Choir featured.

The public is cordially invited to the concert and a reception which will follow.

Submitted by John Glaze.