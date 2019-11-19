Hillsboro FFA preparing for poinsettia sale

The Hillsboro FFA Chapter is preparing for its annual poinsettia sale. It is selling red and white poinsettias for $10 apiece or $8 a piece if you get three or more. The sale runs Nov. 26 through Dec. 16. To order, call 937-393-3485 ext. 1580 or email emcneal@hillsboro-indians.org. The poinsettias can be picked up at the highschool greenhouse during school hours or can be delivered to your business. PIctured, from left, are Loraleigh Mayhan, Cameron Elkins, Kieran Conlon, Caleb Crawford, Abigail Ahrmann, Shane Sullivan, Addie Hildebrecht, Christine Page and Katherine Mizzi.

